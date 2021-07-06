 Skip to main content
Deceased victim of multiple gunshot wounds found in Niagara Falls
The body of a deceased 42-year-old Niagara Falls man discovered Tuesday in the hallway of a property at 1028 South Ave. was determined to be the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, according to a spokeswoman for the office of the mayor of Niagara Falls.

In an email, spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri said an investigation was ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

Niagara Falls Police Department detectives were asking anyone with information on the incident to call 264-3538 or 513-6733.

