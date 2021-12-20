Deceased diver's scholarship puts Lockport skatepark campaign over the top

Jacob C. Minnick was a star diver, a musician and, occasionally, a skateboarder.

Thursday, six months after he died in a swimming accident in Genesee County, Minnick's mother, Kristina Schutt, donated her son's college scholarship to the fundraising campaign for a new skateboard park in the City of Lockport – a donation that put the drive over its goal.

"It's very exciting. I know Jacob would have loved that. Obviously, it's also very sad he's not here to use the scholarship money to go to school," Schutt said.

The four-year scholarship was awarded by Geico, the insurance company for which Schutt works. It was worth $4,500 a year.

The scholarship was helping Minnick attend Clarion University in Pennsylvania, where he would have been a sophomore this academic year.

"I got it redirected. I've actually been working on it since August," said Schutt, a member of the Lockport Board of Education.

On June 17, Minnick's body was pulled from Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke, after what police said was an accidental drowning.