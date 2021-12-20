Deceased diver's scholarship puts Lockport skatepark campaign over the top

Jacob C. Minnick was a star diver, a musician and, occasionally, a skateboarder.
Thursday, six months after he died in a swimming accident in Genesee County, Minnick's mother, Kristina Schutt, donated her son's college scholarship to the fundraising campaign for a new skateboard park in the City of Lockport – a donation that put the drive over its goal.
"It's very exciting. I know Jacob would have loved that. Obviously, it's also very sad he's not here to use the scholarship money to go to school," Schutt said.
The four-year scholarship was awarded by Geico, the insurance company for which Schutt works. It was worth $4,500 a year.
The scholarship was helping Minnick attend Clarion University in Pennsylvania, where he would have been a sophomore this academic year.
"I got it redirected. I've actually been working on it since August," said Schutt, a member of the Lockport Board of Education.
On June 17, Minnick's body was pulled from Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls in Pembroke, after what police said was an accidental drowning.
The new skate park, with a concrete foundation, will be erected during 2022 on the site of a decaying wooden skateboard facility in Outwater Park, said John D. Craig, the chairman of Lockport Community Services.
His group spearheaded the fundraising effort on behalf of the Friends of the Railyard Skatepark.
Although Schutt said she's not sure if Geico is diverting one year's worth of the money or all three years that were left on the scholarship after her son died, Craig said the donation put the campaign over its $250,000 goal.
That entitles the committee to a $300,000 grant from the Built to Play Initiative of the Skate Park Project, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation after the legendary skateboard star, and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
Other major donors to the campaign were the Grigg-Lewis Foundation and the John R. Oishei Foundation. Niagara County kicked in a share of its Niagara River Greenway allocation, and the City of Lockport also helped out.
Minnick dominated local high school diving as a member of Lockport's team.
"He was actually undefeated in the league and the section for three years," Schutt said. "He also got some scholarship money to dive at Clarion and an academic scholarship at Clarion as well."
In his senior year, 2020, Minnick finished 13th in the state championships in the 1-meter springboard competition.
The Tony Hawk Foundation awarded grants of $300,000 to groups in Lockport and Ellicottville for concrete skateboard parks in those communities, according to the foundation’s website. The foundation, named after the famed pro skateboarder, works with the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to fund skatepark projects in Western New York and southeastern Michigan. John D. Craig, head of Lockport
Local residents have sought for several years to replace the wooden skateboarding facility, whose ramps and other amenities haven't held up to the weather.
The park opened in 2006 and underwent substantial repairs in 2019, the same year the Tony Hawk Foundation announced the challenge grant for a new one.
"We hope to take advantage of the existing concrete pad, but the final design won’t be determined until the request for proposals is approved and the design elements finalized with the contractor," Craig said.