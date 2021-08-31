DEC warns vandals not to take Zoar Valley safety signs: 'I can't even believe we have to say this'

New York State installed 450 safety and informational signs and kiosks at Zoar Valley this year.
By May 24, 29 of the signs had been vandalized or removed and thrown over the gorge.
The signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots are part of a strategy to make the multiple use area safer for visitors. Ten people have died while hiking or rafting in the area since 2004.
And the fact that people are taking down signs meant to keep hikers safe is confounding to the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, whose department is tasked with overseeing the area.
Commissioner Basil Seggos, who was at Zoar Valley in May to publicize the safety measures with several family members of those who lost their lives there, was astounded that vandals are taking the signs.
He retweeted a WGRZ-TV story about the vandalism, saying, "DO NOT REMOVE SAFETY SIGNS AT ZOAR VALLEY. I can’t even believe we have to say this. People/person: the signs are there to advise visitors of dangerous cliff sides. You are putting lives at jeopardy. Investigation is underway."
Seggos called Zoar Valley a Western New York treasure.
"Zoar also represents nature in its raw and wild state and DEC is committed to ensuring visitors to Zoar Valley have the information and resources necessary to safely enjoy this special place," he said in a statement.
The DEC said it is actively investigating the signs taken from Zoar, and said those who damage or deface the signs recklessly put the lives of others at risk and could face criminal charges.
The DEC installed 42 wooden signs, 10 aluminum signs and small wooden kiosks and 400 tin warning signs between December 2020 and May 2021. Approximately 30 new wooden signs were erected by Aug. 1 after the vandalism.
Other improvements include:
• Emergency regulations to restrict access upstream from the Forty Road parking area, establish a 15-foot setback from the cliff edges, prohibit climbing cliff walls and set up a restricted area along the south branch of Cattaraugus Creek to deter trespassers.
• Shortening the Overlook Trail at Valentine Flats to keep visitors away from the rim of the gorge.
• Kiosk panels at the Valentine Flats and Forty Road parking areas with maps and safety messages.
• Development of accessible trails, to be completed in 2022.
