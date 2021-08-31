DEC warns vandals not to take Zoar Valley safety signs: 'I can't even believe we have to say this'

New York State installed 450 safety and informational signs and kiosks at Zoar Valley this year.

By May 24, 29 of the signs had been vandalized or removed and thrown over the gorge.

The signs marking trails and warning of dangerous spots are part of a strategy to make the multiple use area safer for visitors. Ten people have died while hiking or rafting in the area since 2004.

And the fact that people are taking down signs meant to keep hikers safe is confounding to the commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, whose department is tasked with overseeing the area.

Commissioner Basil Seggos, who was at Zoar Valley in May to publicize the safety measures with several family members of those who lost their lives there, was astounded that vandals are taking the signs.

He retweeted a WGRZ-TV story about the vandalism, saying, "DO NOT REMOVE SAFETY SIGNS AT ZOAR VALLEY. I can’t even believe we have to say this. People/person: the signs are there to advise visitors of dangerous cliff sides. You are putting lives at jeopardy. Investigation is underway."

Seggos called Zoar Valley a Western New York treasure.

