DEC updates sewer replacement work at Lockport hazmat site
DEC updates sewer replacement work at Lockport hazmat site

Lockport city dump

This map shows the location of the Old Upper Mountain Road state Superfund site in Lockport, which encompasses the former city dump, used from 1921 to 1951.

 Courtesy Department of Environmental Conservation

Blasting for a new sewer line through the former Lockport city dump will conclude this month, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday.

The blasting is to be followed by completion of a new sewer main and excavation of contaminated soil.

The DEC is cleaning up what it calls the Old Upper Mountain Road site, in a ravine at the head of Gulf Creek near the city's western boundary. The city used to burn garbage there and shove the ash into the ravine, but the dumping stopped in the 1950s.

The Gulf Interceptor sewer, installed in 1941, is to be moved to prevent direct sewage overflows into the creek. So far, 2,800 feet of pipe and 21 manholes have been installed, but blasting to create a 1,900-foot-long trench for more pipe is about to end.

Sewer installation is to be completed this spring, to be followed by excavation of soil in the second half of the year, the DEC said.

