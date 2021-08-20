DEC to apply herbicide to defeat invasive seaweed in North Tonawanda

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will apply copper as an aquatic herbicide at the North Tonawanda City Marina, starting Monday, to try to kill an infestation of hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant native to Asia.

A citizen reported the hydrilla infestation to the Army Corps of Engineers. It's the only one currently known along the Niagara River, although the plant has been found before in Niagara and Erie counties, the DEC said.

A hydrilla spraying program was used to control an outbreak in the Erie Canal in 2014.

"This invasive plant breaks apart easily, and new plants can develop from pieces of stem that are no more than an inch long," the DEC statement said.

"Boaters visiting the marina are advised to lift their motors and clean their props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River," the DEC said, adding that all boats should be cleaned and dried before entering any new body of water.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.