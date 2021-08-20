 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEC to apply herbicide to defeat invasive seaweed in North Tonawanda
0 comments

DEC to apply herbicide to defeat invasive seaweed in North Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month
Out and About in Western New York: April

Hunter Fitzpatrick and his grandfather Dennis Fitzpatrick, of North Tonawanda, enjoy a day of fishing together at Gratwick Riverside Marina on River Road in North Tonawanda, Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

 James P. McCoy

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will apply copper as an aquatic herbicide at the North Tonawanda City Marina, starting Monday, to try to kill an infestation of hydrilla, an invasive aquatic plant native to Asia.

A citizen reported the hydrilla infestation to the Army Corps of Engineers. It's the only one currently known along the Niagara River, although the plant has been found before in Niagara and Erie counties, the DEC said.

A hydrilla spraying program was used to control an outbreak in the Erie Canal in 2014.

"This invasive plant breaks apart easily, and new plants can develop from pieces of stem that are no more than an inch long," the DEC statement said.

"Boaters visiting the marina are advised to lift their motors and clean their props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River," the DEC said, adding that all boats should be cleaned and dried before entering any new body of water.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Boaters urged to look out for invasive species
Local News

Boaters urged to look out for invasive species

  • Updated

Invasive aquatic plants and animals that “hitchhike” rides on boats from one lake or creek to another pose environmental threats to the ecosystem. That’s why the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it will launch the “Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz” on Friday to inform boaters and others who use canoes, kayaks or personal watercrafts about the risks of

Local News

City of North Tonawanda implements plan to fight invasive species on waterways

  • Updated

NORTH TONAWANDA – Invasive hydrilla, a new invasive species in New York, has been identified and is likely to cause major economic and ecological impacts if it is not addressed. Tonawanda Creek was identified as a major area of concern because of the newly discovered hydrilla infestation there. The City of North Tonawanda will participate in a boat stewardship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News