DEC sets $14 million excavation of contaminated soil around FMC plant

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has decided to go ahead with a $14 million plan to excavate arsenic-contaminated soil north and east of the FMC Corp. plant in Middleport.

The company will have to pay for the remediation of lands that include farm fields, the Erie Canalway Trail, a railroad right of way and undeveloped areas. The project will include land just over the county boundary in Orleans County as well as on both sides of the canal.

It's one of several cleanup projects in the Middleport area triggered by wind-blown arsenic, once used in production of agricultural chemicals by FMC and its corporate predecessor, Niagara Sprayer Co.

Cleanup sites over the past 30 years have included the Royalton-Hartland Central School campus, dozens of Middleport homes, and creeks in the vicinity.

In 2014, FMC stopped paying the DEC for cleanup work, saying the DEC's preferred plans were too expensive, but in 2018, the state Court of Appeals ruled in the DEC's favor.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.