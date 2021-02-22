 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEC sets $14 million excavation of contaminated soil around FMC plant
0 comments

DEC sets $14 million excavation of contaminated soil around FMC plant

Support this work for $1 a month

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has decided to go ahead with a $14 million plan to excavate arsenic-contaminated soil north and east of the FMC Corp. plant in Middleport.

The company will have to pay for the remediation of lands that include farm fields, the Erie Canalway Trail, a railroad right of way and undeveloped areas. The project will include land just over the county boundary in Orleans County as well as on both sides of the canal.

It's one of several cleanup projects in the Middleport area triggered by wind-blown arsenic, once used in production of agricultural chemicals by FMC and its corporate predecessor, Niagara Sprayer Co.

Cleanup sites over the past 30 years have included the Royalton-Hartland Central School campus, dozens of Middleport homes, and creeks in the vicinity.

In 2014, FMC stopped paying the DEC for cleanup work, saying the DEC's preferred plans were too expensive, but in 2018, the state Court of Appeals ruled in the DEC's favor.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov: Calif. could vaccinate more with supply boost

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Final cleanup of arsenic on Roy-Hart campus to start in June
Local News

Final cleanup of arsenic on Roy-Hart campus to start in June

  • Updated

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that the sixth and final season of excavation of arsenic-contaminated soil on the Royalton-Hartland Central School campus in Middleport will last from June to August. Cleanup work at the school dates to 1996 and 1999, when there were excavations near the football field. The campuswide cleanup started in 2015. This summer’s

FMC Corp. to finish Middleport arsenic cleanup under new settlement
Local News

FMC Corp. to finish Middleport arsenic cleanup under new settlement

  • Updated

An agricultural chemical manufacturer will finish the cleanup of arsenic and other hazardous contamination at its Middleport plant and nearby properties under a settlement the state announced Friday. The company, FMC Corp., will also reimburse the state $31 million for cleanup work already done at the site, as well as at nearby homes and at the Royalton Hartland Central

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News