The State Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting public comment until May 19 for a proposed brownfield cleanup on the site of a project in downtown Buffalo planned by developer Douglas Jemal.

The property includes 10 parcels of land of a quarter-acre or less containing commercial buildings and parking lots on Ellicott Street, Oak Street and East Huron Street and is part of a plan to create an apartment complex along with offices, restaurants and retail stores.

Anchor for the project is the Burns Building at 23 E. Huron St. A vacant structure at 348 Ellicott St. would be demolished to make way for a six-story apartment building.

The DEC notes that some of the parcels previously were occupied by gas stations, auto repair shops and dry cleaning operations. No environmental issues need to be addressed at 23 E. Huron.

The application for brownfield cleanup and related documents can be seen at the Central Library in Lafayette Square and online at dec.ny.gov. Comments can be submitted by calling 716-851-7720 or emailing Joshua.vaccaro@dec.ny.gov.