DEC plans cleanup for Niagara Falls industrial brownfield

Contaminated soil will be excavated and hauled away as part of a cleanup plan announced Wednesday for an industrial brownfield in Niagara Falls.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation invited public comments until Jan. 14 on its plan for a lot at the northwest corner of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Connecting Road.

A vacant 2,040-square-foot building, which is to be demolished, still stands on the privately owned 7.14-acre site. It comprises two parcels, at 6200 Niagara Falls Blvd., which used to be part of the Great Lakes Carbon complex, and 6390 Niagara Falls Blvd., a former auto service station.

The soil contains hydrocarbons, metals and chlorinated volatile organic compounds, the DEC said.

After the soil is removed and replaced with clean fill, a cover system is to be placed on the parts of the lot not already paved over. Soil vapor mitigation systems will be required for any new buildings erected on the site, according to the cleanup plan.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.