DEC plans brownfield probe at Lockport's Harrison Place
DEC plans brownfield probe at Lockport's Harrison Place

Harrison Place Lofts

Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place plans to convert the three-story Building 3 at Lockport's Harrison Place, with its existing atrium, into 77 apartments to be called Harrison Lofts.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday it plans testing at Harrison Place, the former Lockport auto parts plant turned multi-tenant facility.

HARRISON PLACE

Harrison Place, the former Harrison radiator plant in downtown Lockport, is home to several businesses.

Brian M. Smith, city community development director, said the scene is Building 3, which a city-controlled entity has agreed to sell to Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place.

Its Harrison Lofts plan would convert the 140,000-square-foot, three-story building into 77 apartments, with two restaurants and a farm market.

"We're committed to it. It's going to happen," developer Ken Kearney said.

The DEC will take public comments through Feb. 19 on its sampling plan for soil, indoor air and groundwater, following previous reports of petroleum products and other chemicals in the soil and in soil vapor.

"This is part of the process to obtain brownfield tax credits for the developer," Smith said.

Kearney said there will be no remedial work until he closes on the $750,000 sale contract, which he expects this year. He estimated the cleanup will cost $1.5 million to $2 million.

Sale approved for Lockport building to be converted to artists' apartments
Sale approved for Lockport building to be converted to artists' apartments

The City of Lockport development agency has agreed to sell a largely vacant industrial building to a Poughkeepsie company that intends to convert it into apartments aimed at artists. However, although the $750,000 sale contract was approved Thursday, the city’s Community Development Director Brian M. Smith said it may be a lengthy wait for title to Building 3 at

