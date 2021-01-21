DEC plans brownfield probe at Lockport's Harrison Place

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday it plans testing at Harrison Place, the former Lockport auto parts plant turned multi-tenant facility.

Brian M. Smith, city community development director, said the scene is Building 3, which a city-controlled entity has agreed to sell to Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place.

Its Harrison Lofts plan would convert the 140,000-square-foot, three-story building into 77 apartments, with two restaurants and a farm market.

"We're committed to it. It's going to happen," developer Ken Kearney said.

The DEC will take public comments through Feb. 19 on its sampling plan for soil, indoor air and groundwater, following previous reports of petroleum products and other chemicals in the soil and in soil vapor.

"This is part of the process to obtain brownfield tax credits for the developer," Smith said.

Kearney said there will be no remedial work until he closes on the $750,000 sale contract, which he expects this year. He estimated the cleanup will cost $1.5 million to $2 million.

