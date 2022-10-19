DEC plans $7 million addition to Reinstein Woods education center, more than doubling its size

Plans are in the works to more than double the size of the Reinstein Woods Environmental Educational Center in Cheektowaga, in addition to making enhancements its outdoor recreation and environmental programs, thanks to an infusion of state money.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon inside the center, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the commitment of $7 million from the state Environmental Protection Fund to pay for the project.

"We're going to double the size of this facility, adding 7,000 square feet," Seggos said.

The expansion will include the addition of a 1,400-square-foot multipurpose room for environmental meetings and presentations; the addition of 1,500 square feet for exhibit space and outdoor recreation equipment, including snowshoes and cross-country skis; a doubling of classroom space at the center and new offices.

Seggos said the expanded facility will also provide improved accessibility for disabled visitors, including space for outdoor mobility equipment such as trail scooters and gender neutral bathrooms.

"We're going to make inclusivity a really important aspect of this rebuild. We are so close to downtown, and we want to be able to get people out here as frequently as possible. So we're going to launch with our partners, locally, an effort to make sure we can get kids out here for free," he added.

The educational center is located inside the Reinstein Woods nature preserve, a 292-acre complex of forests, ponds and wetlands surrounded by suburban development. State Sen. Tim Kennedy noted that the facility received 200,000 visitors in 2021, which is about 15 times the number of visitors when the existing 4,900-square-foot education center opened.

"We've seen these numbers continually increase as the word gets out about Reinstein, and as the word gets out about the work and the vision here, and the work of our community that's really banding together here to make sure that this gem in our community is preserved and enhanced for the next generation," Kennedy said.

Assemblywoman Monica Wallace called Reinstein Woods a sanctuary that is made more special by "its regional proximity to the urban core."

"On any given day, you have busloads of children coming out and learning hands-on, having the opportunity to do water samples or look at leaves or engage with the environment in a way that will help them to become good stewards of the environment in the future," Wallace said.

Seggos said the Reinstein Woods project is among many environmental across the state that need to get done and will be undertaken through the $400 million Environmental Protection Fund and, possibly, through a proposed $4.2 billion environmental bond act on the Nov. 8 ballot.

"If passed, it would be a transformational game changer for New York," he said. "This would put the state into a really solid footing for many decades to come."