DEC orders Cascades in Niagara Falls to alter operations after odor complaints
Cascades Containerboard

Cascades Containerboard's Packard Road plant in Niagara Falls. 

Dozens of complaints of a foul odor from the Cascades Containerboard facility in Niagara Falls have led to an order from state environmental regulators to change how the site handles sludge.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation also has ordered the Packard Road plant operators to "undertake a full survey of its operations" to address the issue, the agency said in a news release.

The agency said it started receiving complaints in mid-May from residents, business owners, state officials and local officials. It previously sent a "warning letter" to the company.

The "notice of violation" issued by the agency requires the company to change part of its operation, including to stop storing "secondary sludge" outdoors and to remove it daily from the facility.

The order also requires the facility to:

• reduce production to "a level that ensures adequate odor control," the agency said in the release.

• increase odor control applications

• add a portable, on-site misting system to mitigate odors in sludge treatment

The company also must establish a 24-hour odor-complaint hotline and email system and submit an explanation for the odors and a plan to correct the problem, the agency said.

The plant, formerly known as Norampac, is owned by the Quebec-based Cascades. A Cascades spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

