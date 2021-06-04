DEC orders Cascades in Niagara Falls to alter operations after odor complaints

Dozens of complaints of a foul odor from the Cascades Containerboard facility in Niagara Falls have led to an order from state environmental regulators to change how the site handles sludge.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation also has ordered the Packard Road plant operators to "undertake a full survey of its operations" to address the issue, the agency said in a news release.

The agency said it started receiving complaints in mid-May from residents, business owners, state officials and local officials. It previously sent a "warning letter" to the company.

The "notice of violation" issued by the agency requires the company to change part of its operation, including to stop storing "secondary sludge" outdoors and to remove it daily from the facility.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The order also requires the facility to:

• reduce production to "a level that ensures adequate odor control," the agency said in the release.

• increase odor control applications

• add a portable, on-site misting system to mitigate odors in sludge treatment