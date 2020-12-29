DEC may allow Niagara County to foreclose on contaminated sites without paying to clean them

The 86 parcels include current or former Superfund sites, such as the old Carborundum-Globar site and other properties in a cluster of hazardous sites along the Town of Niagara-Niagara Falls border.

Other examples include some lots near the former Flintkote plant in Lockport and parcels along Wheatfield's western border, included more than 40 years ago in the Love Canal emergency declaration area.

"It’s really a sign of progress for some parcels which have long loomed on our tax rolls without having payment being made," Andrews said. "It certainly is something to look forward to in the new year, the ability of the county to begin to look at potential cleanup without always the cloud of liability over our head.”

"Some of these properties are very important to economic activity in Niagara County based on their location. They’re important to other businesses. They have very high potential for successful reuse," County Manager Richard E. Updegrove said.

"We can enter properties and test them and then move forward and have a place to put those properties. A lot of it has been perception, and now we can move forward with actual data because we have a solution," said Andrea Klyczek, the county's deputy economic development commissioner.