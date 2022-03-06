DEC hasn't given up on trying to stop National Fuel's gas pipeline

That's the time from the DEC's April 2017 rejection of a water quality certificate allowing the pipeline to cross streams along its route, to the August 2021 expiration of a deadline for the DEC to appeal its final courtroom defeat – a ruling in the company's favor from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The commission should not entertain this improper attempt to reopen a matter that has long been closed," National Fuel's filing said.

"Following a review of National Fuel Gas’ extension request, DEC submitted comments opposing the request, as National Fuel failed to demonstrate any good cause for its delay," a DEC spokesman said.

It's true there was a lot of litigation in state and federal courts. There was a prolonged fight over the DEC's rejection of the stream crossing permit, as well as a battle over whether National Fuel could use eminent domain powers to seize land for the pipeline.

National Fuel won all of those cases.