DEC hasn't given up on trying to stop National Fuel's gas pipeline

Although the federal agency that issues pipeline permits said last month its approval of the Northern Access pipeline will stand, the state Department of Environmental Conservation believes the matter should be reopened.
National Fuel, the company that wants to build the pipeline, said Thursday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should stick with its policy of not relitigating project approvals when developers seek to extend deadlines for their completion.
In a 25-page filing in mid-February, the DEC said state and federal laws and FERC's own policies have changed since 2017, when FERC approved National Fuel's request to construct a 95-mile pipeline from McKean County, Pa., through Allegany, Cattaraugus and Erie counties.
The permit, which National Fuel's attorneys called "a final and unappealable order," allowed construction of a 24-inch-wide pipe to carry fracked natural gas to a link with a Canadian pipeline under the Niagara River off Chippawa, Ont.
The package of work also would include about four miles of extensions of existing pipelines in Niagara County, as well as construction of a large compressor station in Pendleton and a gas dewatering station in Wheatfield.
In 2019, FERC gave National Fuel a three-year extension of a deadline to complete the work – a deadline that expired Feb. 3. The company applied for another extension, to Dec. 31, 2024, blaming the DEC for causing 52 months of delays.
That's the time from the DEC's April 2017 rejection of a water quality certificate allowing the pipeline to cross streams along its route, to the August 2021 expiration of a deadline for the DEC to appeal its final courtroom defeat – a ruling in the company's favor from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
"The commission should not entertain this improper attempt to reopen a matter that has long been closed," National Fuel's filing said.
"Following a review of National Fuel Gas’ extension request, DEC submitted comments opposing the request, as National Fuel failed to demonstrate any good cause for its delay," a DEC spokesman said.
It's true there was a lot of litigation in state and federal courts. There was a prolonged fight over the DEC's rejection of the stream crossing permit, as well as a battle over whether National Fuel could use eminent domain powers to seize land for the pipeline.
National Fuel won all of those cases.
"Even assuming National Fuel reasonably decided not to seek a notice to proceed until the litigation over FERC’s waiver orders concluded, National Fuel fails to explain why it has done nothing since the Second Circuit upheld the waiver orders in March 2021," the DEC filing says.
The state agency argued that since FERC approved the project, New York passed its 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandated sharp reductions in emissions that could lead to climate change and required major reductions in electrical generation from fossil fuel sources.
"DEC subjects every application to all applicable federal and state standards to ensure the agency’s decision is protective of public health and the environment and upholds environmental justice and fairness, including standards related to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act," the DEC spokesman said.
Also, President Biden's administration has altered federal goals and policies on fossil fuel use and emission reduction since taking office last year, the DEC argued.
And FERC itself, with a new chairman and a new commissioner appointed by Biden, has changed its project review policies since Biden became president, taking greater notice of greenhouse gas emissions.
A 15-day public comment period on National Fuel's extension request drew more than 130 negative responses from local residents and environmentalists in New York and elsewhere. No one wrote in favor of the request.
Many of the writers demanded a longer public comment period, but FERC did not grant that.
Another objection to the construction deadline extension also came from a Connecticut company that plans to install a 20-megawatt solar energy project on Martin Road in Machias, Cattaraugus County.
National Fuel wants to build its pipeline through the solar site, according to the filing from Martin Road Solar.