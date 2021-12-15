DEC flags Cascades in Niagara Falls for more odor violations

"The smell was so bad I had to wear a face mask and I still took breaks to come inside from it," Walsdorff said. "It is very frustrating living so close. It's unfortunate nothing serious is being done. Guess our only option in this area is to move or stay and let it eventually affect our health if it isn't already."

The rotten egg smell is caused by hydrogen sulfide, a byproduct of Cascades' recycling process.

The effluent from that process is run through an anaerobic reactor, which uses microorganisms to consume some of the organic materials that could create odors. That reactor has broken down several times this year.

"Despite the repair, we have unfortunately encountered some operational issues in the recent weeks," Hugo D'Amours, a company spokesman, said Friday.

"Even though we didn't generate any odors on a vast majority of days, we recognize that we had episodes recently. We've learned from it. Obviously, we are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience caused by this situation and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure it doesn't repeat," D'Amours said.

He said the reactor is "performing well, as we're still ramping it up."