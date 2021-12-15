DEC flags Cascades in Niagara Falls for more odor violations

More violations of state environmental regulations have been found at the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant in Niagara Falls.
Neighbors have complained for months about the smell generated by the paper recycling plant, which was fined $375,000 by the state Department of Environmental Conservation in late September.
The Niagara Falls paper mill was also hit with state-mandated plant improvements that will cost the plant's owners an estimated $2 million
At that time, Cascades accepted a consent order requiring $2 million worth of plant improvements and committing the company to a 19-point checklist of actions and reports.
But on Tuesday and Wednesday, the DEC issued notices of violation declaring that Cascades is still "causing a public air pollution nuisance that has unreasonably interfered with the complainants’ health and enjoyment of life or property."
The notice said that since Sept. 30, the DEC has received 13 complaints "describing 'horrible,' 'rotten egg' and 'nauseating' nuisance odors."
Cascades Containerboard Packaging has been ordered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation to do more to control odors coming from its paper mill on Packard Road in Niagara Falls.
"Unfortunately since they were penalized nothing has changed with the smell," Duane Walsdorff, a nearby resident, emailed The Buffalo News. "I notice it is becoming more during the night now. There are nights the smell is so bad I wake up out of my sleep. Mind you it is winter and yes my windows are shut."
He said on Sunday morning, he was outside working on his vehicle.
"The smell was so bad I had to wear a face mask and I still took breaks to come inside from it," Walsdorff said. "It is very frustrating living so close. It's unfortunate nothing serious is being done. Guess our only option in this area is to move or stay and let it eventually affect our health if it isn't already."
The rotten egg smell is caused by hydrogen sulfide, a byproduct of Cascades' recycling process.
The effluent from that process is run through an anaerobic reactor, which uses microorganisms to consume some of the organic materials that could create odors. That reactor has broken down several times this year.
After learning of the protest, Clifford Scott, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, said he will organize a tenant meeting at Packard Court soon to hear residents' concerns.
"Despite the repair, we have unfortunately encountered some operational issues in the recent weeks," Hugo D'Amours, a company spokesman, said Friday.
"Even though we didn't generate any odors on a vast majority of days, we recognize that we had episodes recently. We've learned from it. Obviously, we are sincerely sorry for any inconvenience caused by this situation and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure it doesn't repeat," D'Amours said.
He said the reactor is "performing well, as we're still ramping it up."
But DEC staffers have measured "unacceptable levels" of hydrogen sulfide and what the violation notice called "putrid odors emanating from Cascades at off-site locations on at least two occasions."
The DEC accused Cascades of failing since Sept. 30 "to properly maintain and operate equipment on many occasions, causing excessive emissions of air contaminants, including hydrogen sulfide."
The company's own hydrogen sulfide monitors, installed along the perimeter of the plant property, documented the emissions, the DEC notice said.
Specific issues included a worker's failure to add peroxide to the process during a shift change; frozen pipes in the liquid oxygen system; too much effluent in the reactor; and a failure to properly operate the carbon scrubber system that is supposed to treat the sewage.
The DEC ordered Cascades to report by Jan. 5 on the adequacy of the carbon scrubbers and a potential new plan for dealing with the sludge.
Also, the DEC said Cascades' sewage has violated its city industrial sewage permit 20 times since Sept. 30, by exceeding the limit for total suspendable solids.
D'Amours said new equipment will be installed next week that should solve the sewage content problem.
State law allows the DEC to fine Cascades up to $37,500 for each day of violations, according to the notice, which said the agency is considering how large the penalty should be.
The company also failed to meet deadlines to deliver certain reports to the DEC, the notice said.
According to the consent order, Cascades had until Nov. 30 to produce "an evaluation of the existing on-site wastewater treatment system to identify any changes necessary to maintain stable conditions and prevent treatment process failures."
The violation notice said the company missed an Oct. 29 deadline for reports on hydrogen sulfide monitoring and sludge management, and a Nov. 2 deadline for comments on an air sampling report compiled back in July.
D'Amours said some of the documents now have been sent and others will be sent soon.