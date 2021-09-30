DEC fines Cascades Containerboard $375,000 for stench from Niagara Falls paper mill

He was referring to a malfunction in the anaerobic reactor the mill uses to process the sludge, containing mostly paper fiber, which results from processing recyclable paper into cardboard.

The reactor, which uses microorganisms that are supposed to destroy the organic material in the effluent, was the main source of the smell.

DEC orders Cascades in Niagara Falls to alter operations after odor complaints The agency said it started receiving complaints in mid-May from residents, business owners, state officials and local officials.

In May, the DEC ordered Cascades to stop storing sludge outdoors and to take other odor control actions. The DEC issued a notice of violation on June 4.

D'Amours said the company repaired the reactor and restarted it in early July, but in early August it broke down again. That led to another enforcement visit from the DEC on Aug. 19.

The reactor has been repaired again, D'Amours said Thursday.

Other requirements in the DEC order announced Thursday include continued monitoring of hydrogen sulfide emission levels at the plant's property line, and immediate mitigation when state thresholds are exceeded.

Cascades also must submit plans to replace temporary covers with permanent ones on sludge reactors, tanks and other emission sources, as well as to manage secondary sludge to mitigate potential odors.