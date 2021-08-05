DEC cleanup to start at old Lockport city dump

Lockport's former city dump, abandoned since 1951, will undergo a $5.2 million cleanup, starting this month.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday announced the beginning of work on the site at the city's western border, officially called the Old Upper Mountain Road site.

The eight-month project will be carried out by Mark Cerrone Inc. of Niagara Falls and paid for from the state Superfund.

The project involves moving an existing sewer main, called the Gulf Interceptor because of Gulf Creek, a stream that runs through the site.

It's a tributary of Eighteen Mile Creek, which is a federal Superfund site from Lockport to Olcott.

The sewer, which dates from 1941, obstructs the removal of the waste, dumped in the ravine west of Niagara Street beginning in 1921.

The main contaminants are metals, found throughout the site. The waste was apparently burned before pushed into the ravine, the DEC said.

