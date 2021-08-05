 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEC cleanup to start at old Lockport city dump
0 comments

DEC cleanup to start at old Lockport city dump

Support this work for $1 a month
Lockport city dump

This map shows the location of the Old Upper Mountain Road state Superfund site in Lockport, which encompasses the former city dump, used from 1921 to 1951.

 Courtesy Department of Environmental Conservation

Lockport's former city dump, abandoned since 1951, will undergo a $5.2 million cleanup, starting this month.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday announced the beginning of work on the site at the city's western border, officially called the Old Upper Mountain Road site.

The eight-month project will be carried out by Mark Cerrone Inc. of Niagara Falls and paid for from the state Superfund.

The project involves moving an existing sewer main, called the Gulf Interceptor because of Gulf Creek, a stream that runs through the site.

It's a tributary of Eighteen Mile Creek, which is a federal Superfund site from Lockport to Olcott.

The sewer, which dates from 1941, obstructs the removal of the waste, dumped in the ravine west of Niagara Street beginning in 1921.

The main contaminants are metals, found throughout the site. The waste was apparently burned before pushed into the ravine, the DEC said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin loses challenge to NASA SpaceX moon lander contract

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

DEC completes plan for remediation of Lockport dump

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – The state Department of Environmental Conservation last week announced its final plan for dealing with ash and runoff from the former Lockport city dump. The plan, with a price tag of nearly $10.7 million, is expected to be paid by the state Superfund. Although the ash is believed to have come from the burning of trash at

Local News

Lockport sewer repairs become tangled in contamination

  • Updated

LOCKPORT – The Common Council voted Wednesday to hire a Niagara Falls company with environmental expertise to work on the repair of a sanitary sewer line leaking into an area that is listed as a Superfund site. Mark Cerrone Inc. was hired to replace Yarussi Construction, also of Niagara Falls, on repairs to the Gulf Interceptor sewer line in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News