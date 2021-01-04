DEC allows Amigone to restart Tonawanda crematory

The crematory was shut down in 2012, for violating its state permit, but Amigone installed new pollution controls and the DEC allowed it to reopen in 2018.

Monday, Conrad and Ryan welcomed new provisions included in the consent order but said they remain disappointed in the decision to allow crematory operations to resume.

“We have been through this before, and the public has a right to be highly skeptical of what's happening at Amigone," Ryan said in a statement that also called for the DEC to hold a public forum on the matter. "I have questions, and the public has questions, about the health impact on surrounding neighborhoods."

The order required Amigone to install new mechanics and software designed to reduce pressure inside the exhaust stack and to install a monitor that continually checks the temperature inside the stack, the legislators reported. Amigone also has made changes to its operating procedures that, in case of an emergency, will allow the manufacturer to shut down the facility.

Amigone had blamed "miscommunication" with the manufacturer as one reason behind the Sept. 9 emission, the DEC noted.

The order also states Amigone must wait two hours between cremations and must take care not to schedule large cremations back to back in one day.