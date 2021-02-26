Debt refinancing saves Buffalo $1.8 million

Buffalo’s recent debt refinancing generated “significant” budgetary savings for taxpayers, according to City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams.

The city went to the bond market last week to borrow $10.9 million to refinance debt originally issued in 2011 and 2012.

After a competitive bidding process, Buffalo received an interest rate of .37% on the six-year bonds, which lowered interest costs and resulted in “present value savings” of $1.8 million to residents and taxpayers, Miller-Williams announced Thursday.

She attributed the “outstanding interest rates” on the city’s "A1" and "A+" bond ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and Standard & Poor’s, respectively; declining municipal bond rates; and investors' strong demand for the city’s credit.

“This was a remarkable outcome for the City of Buffalo and shows that the municipal bond market has confidence in the City’s long-term finances and management,” she said.

