WASHINGTON – With negotiators for the Biden administration and the Republican House leadership inching toward an agreement to avert an unprecedented default on the government's debts, lawmakers from both parties who represent Western New York in Congress agree on one thing: They can't let a default happen.

"We're not going to default," said Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican who, like Republican Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy of the Southern Tier, refused to join a conservative rebellion against the emerging deal on Friday.

"Avoiding default is nonnegotiable – it must be our north star and that cannot change," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor last week.

In other words, the Buffalo area's federal lawmakers are adopting the conventional economic wisdom about the debate over raising the federal debt ceiling. They all say it better get done, and soon.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the federal government could reach its congressionally-set debt ceiling as soon as June 5 – and that would leave federal officials unable to pay the nation's bills. Social Security checks and veterans benefits will go undelivered if the stalemate lasted long enough. Economists predict the nation could sink into a deep recession.

Asked about the ramifications of breaching the debt ceiling, both Tenney and Langworthy downplayed the possibility of a default. In essence, they said they didn't want to speculate on something they did not think would happen.

"Nobody supports that," Tenney said. "And the Treasury isn't going to let it happen."

Both Tenney and Langworthy cast doubt on whether the government will run out of money as soon as early June. Tenney said Yellen could prioritize the interest payments that the government absolutely must make in order to avoid default, and Langworthy said the treasury secretary is probably using an early June date as a deadline to prod Congress into action.

"I have not been convinced that June 1 is a cliff," said Langworthy, who spoke before Yellen pushed the deadline back from June 1 to June 5. "That certainly has been Janet Yellen's position. If I were in her shoes, I would give an earlier date" than the one when a fiscal emergency would ensue.

With Yellen's deadline approaching, the outlines of an agreement are emerging on Capitol Hill. Congressional sources say the deal would raise the debt ceiling for two years and essentially freeze domestic spending for two years as well – although $10 billion clawed back from an IRS tax crackdown could cover some spending increases. The deal would also slightly expand funding for defense and veterans programs.

Given that the Republican House passed a debt ceiling bill that would enact far deeper cuts, the most conservative House Republicans have already rebelled against the coming bipartisan compromise.

“This is totally unacceptable, and it’s not what we agreed to,” Rep. Ralph Norman, a Republican from South Carolina who's part of the far-right Freedom Caucus, told the Washington Post.

But when asked if she could support the emerging plan with two years of limits on domestic spending, Tenney said: "I support the plan. But I want to emphasize this is not a cut and it's not technically a freeze" on domestic spending. "It's a freeze on increases at an unsustainable rate."

Langworthy said he wasn't ready to discuss the details of a deal that's still being negotiated.

But he added: "I have trusted the speaker to get the best possible deal that can keep us from default and put responsible spending restraints in place because that is what we we ran on."

Langworthy said he expects a deal to be struck that will likely draw opposition from both the far right and the far left.

"I think anytime you deal with this topic, you've lost people on both sides," he said.

Both Schumer and Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, have said it's imperative that Congress strike a deal.

"If America would ever fail to pay its bills, the consequences would be horrific," Schumer said. "Default would bring recession. Default would kill 8 million jobs. Default would send soaring costs on credit card payments, mortgages, small businesses, loans and erode peoples’ 401(k)s. Nobody, nobody wants that."

Reciting a similar litany of likely consequences that Schumer cited, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said the debt ceiling – created by Congress in 1939 – shouldn't even exist.

"There shouldn't be a debt ceiling because the debt ceiling has now of late been weaponized as a partisan political partisan issue," thereby threatening "consequences that are too dire" every time the limit needs to be raised, Higgins said.