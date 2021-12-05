Deaths spike weeks into WNY's Covid-19 surge

The latest Covid-19 fatalities bring Western New York’s total pandemic death count to 2,980 and represent a stark reversal from earlier this year. The region experienced a string of zero-fatality days in July, and average daily deaths remained below five for September and October. That figure hovered around five for almost all of November.

But in the week ending Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, Western New York reported 37 deaths. The next week, that figure rose to 59 – an average of more than eight per day, and a week-over-week increase of almost 60%.

Models from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, a major pandemic forecaster, project that under current conditions and public health precautions, daily deaths across New York will continue to rise moderately through February, though not nearly to the peaks seen earlier in the pandemic.

Both vaccinations and new Covid-19 treatments have, however, changed the shape of the pandemic since then. According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths per 100 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. has fallen from two at this time last year to 1.6 as of Dec. 3.