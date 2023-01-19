Death toll in Buffalo blizzard rises to 47 people

The death toll from last month's devastating blizzard has reached 47 as Erie County officials on Thursday confirmed three additional deaths connected to the storm.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter that the three latest deaths happened because weather conditions prevented emergency responders from reaching the people in time.

One person died in Cheektowaga on Dec. 24, one died in Amherst on Dec. 25 and the third died in Buffalo on Dec. 27, Poloncarz said.

He said the three latest victims all had heart attacks or another cardiac event, witnessed by a friend or loved one, but EMS crews could not get to them to provide medical assistance because of heavy snow, strong winds or both.

Further details on the three victims were not made available.

This brings the total number of people who died as a result of the blizzard to 46 in Erie County along with one death in Niagara County.

Of the 46 in Erie County, according to Poloncarz:

• 7 died from a delayed EMS response.

• 18 were found outside in snow.

• 4 were found in vehicles.

• 4 died from snow shoveling/blowing incidents.

• 12 from no power/heat.

• 1 other (a 3-year-old girl who drowned in a pool at a hotel, where her family had gone after they lost power).

He also offered an updated demographic breakdown of the Erie County blizzard victims: 20 were white, 25 were Black and one was Hispanic.

Poloncarz added that the county Medical Examiner's Office still is finalizing three other cases, pending toxicology reports to pin down the manner of death, so the final death toll could rise further.