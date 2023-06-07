ALBANY – Giving families of the Tops supermarket shooting victims greater ability to file lawsuits. Sealing records of criminal convictions. Rolling back campaign finance reforms.

Those are among the major bills passed by the State Legislature, or likely to be passed, in the waning days of the Albany legislative session. The State Senate and Assembly were originally scheduled to finish their work for the year Thursday, but are now set to end Friday, as hundreds of bills small and large wind their way through the State Capitol.

On Tuesday evening, the State Senate passed the Grieving Families Act, a bill allowing families of wrongful death victims to sue for “emotional damages.” The Assembly also has passed the bill, which means it will again go to Hochul for her signature or veto.

The Legislature passed a version of the bill last year. Hochul raised a number of concerns and offered an amended version that would have only allowed such lawsuits to apply to the deaths of people under 18 years old. That would have excluded families of the 10 people killed in the racist mass shooting at a Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue last year, all of whom were adults. Hochul also sought a broad amendment to exclude medical malpractice claims. The Democratic-controlled Legislature balked at the amendments, and Hochul issued a veto in late January.

This year, the Legislature returned with an amended version that sought to address concerns by further limiting which family members are allowed to sue. The amended bill would still apply, however, to wrongful death victims of all ages, despite Hochul's previous attempt to amend that section of the law.

“New York is out of step with 47 other states’ wrongful death laws," said Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the bill's Senate sponsor. "Courts are forced to discount the value of lives in wrongful death actions for those who aren’t breadwinners for their families, resulting in a disproportionate negative impact on people of color, women, children, seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities."

The amended version still faces opposition from business groups, who say it would result in skyrocketing insurance premiums. Unlike other states, the proposed law does not include a cap on noneconomic damages. Among the most influential opponents is the Greater New York Hospital Association, which donated $942,000 last year to a State Democratic Party campaign housekeeping account that is closely aligned with Hochul.

Criminal records

The Legislature’s final version of a bill that advocates have pushed for years, the “Clean Slate Act,” was introduced this week. Hochul has said a deal between her and the Legislature is close.

The bill would shield criminal records from public view, a measure meant to help people with criminal records move forward.

Under the newly introduced version, misdemeanors would be sealed three years after the end of a person's incarceration, or sentencing, if no prison term was served. For felonies, records would be sealed eight years after a conviction or the end of a prison sentence. The sealing only would occur if a person is not convicted of any other crime before those time periods have lapsed.

Serious felonies, such as murder, would be excluded from the sealing requirements, as would sexual offenses. Hochul's administration said this week that it is still reviewing the bill.

Campaign finance

On Tuesday, the chair of the elections committee in both the Senate and Assembly introduced late-session legislation rolling back aspects of a new publicly-funded elections system in New York. As The Buffalo News reported last week, the changes could advantage incumbent Democrats in the Legislature that hold majorities in both chambers.

The new publicly-funded system, which was meant to reduce the impact of major campaign donors in state elections, may be undercut by the changes. The new program took effect this year ahead of the 2024 elections.

Under current law, only campaign donations of $250 or less would be matched with generous amounts of public funds, a provision meant to elevate the importance of small donations to candidates.

The bills now likely to be passed by the Legislature would remove the $250 cap, so that the first $250 of a donation of any size up to the maximum amount are matched with public funds. For instance, a statewide candidate for office could receive an $18,000 donation and see the first $250 matched, diminishing the incentive for candidates to rely on small donors.

The new bill also significantly raises the number of in-district donors and the total donation figure needed to qualify for matching funds – likely making it more difficult for incumbents’ opponents to qualify. Proponents of the change argue that “unserious” candidates for office should not be able to qualify for hundreds of thousands in taxpayer funds, necessitating the higher threshold.

The government reform group Reinvent Albany said the “shameful bill inflicts huge damage on New York’s historic small donor matching law and is completely counter to the law’s goal of giving the average New Yorker a stronger voice in our democracy.” The good-government group Citizens Union added that the bill hands “power back to the deep-pocketed special interests that have controlled Albany for generations.”

“This anti-democratic bill that sells out small donors to protect incumbents was – not surprisingly – introduced late in session with no public debate,” said Citizens Union’s executive director, Betsy Gotbaum.

Drug prices

Another bill passed by both houses of the Legislature would require prescription drug makers to report planned price increases of at least 16% over two years. In states that have passed similar laws, such as Vermont and Oregon, the laws have resulted in fewer drug price increases, according to the AARP, which supports the proposal.

As with the other legislation, Hochul will have to decide whether to sign or veto the campaign finance and prescription drug transparency measures.