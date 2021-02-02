'Death by 1,000 cuts' as Erie Canal stakeholders fear short season, reduced hours

Ever since the New York Power Authority took charge of the Erie Canal in 2017, business owners and canal supporters have worried about the long-term prospects for the nearly 200-year-old waterway.

Last week, they received another shock when David Mellen, deputy director of the authority-controlled Canal Corp., disclosed during an online stakeholder meeting that the canal may not open until Memorial Day this year and could close as early as mid-September.

Its operating hours also could be reduced from 15 hours a day to 10 hours.

In addition, buried in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's budget message this month was a proposal to rebrand the canal and the trail beside it as, collectively, the "Empire Line."

"It sounds like a railroad track," said one canal stakeholder, who asked not to be identified for fear of drawing Cuomo's ire.

"One of the big concerns is that it's going to be death by a thousand cuts," Erin Tobin, vice president of policy and preservation for the Preservation League of New York, said in an interview Friday.

Shane Mahar, spokesman for the Canal Corp., an NYPA subsidiary, said several scenarios are being discussed for opening and closing dates.