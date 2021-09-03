Dear William & Mary: Thanks for Sean McDermott!

Alas, they played in an era when you used Native imagery to go with your Tribe name. This was untenable, of course. It took you a while to figure that out. And even when the imagery went, the Tribe name stayed, though now a griffin prances on your sidelines.

We have something similar hereabouts. Our dear friends at St. Bonaventure jettisoned the Brown Indians, and the attendant Native imagery, in the 1990s. Their teams are now known as the Bonnies – a great nickname that was long in use as well – while the Bona Wolf is their mascot. This is an elegant solution for a Franciscan school, as it harkens to the legend of St. Francis of Assisi taming the Wolf of Gubbio 800 years ago.

As it happens, I flew to the Canisius campus almost 90 years ago – from the prow of “Le Griffon,” the first European-style ship to sail North America’s inland seas. The ship set off from the Niagara River in 1679, but we griffins are eons older than that. Paw prints of our making are all over the world’s great mythologies.

Herodotus wrote of us. Dante did, too. Lewis Carroll’s Gryphon, in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” is a satire of the sentimental college alumnus. Your school has many of those. Ours does, too.