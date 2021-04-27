 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean who oversaw transformation of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine is stepping down
0 comments

Dean who oversaw transformation of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine is stepping down

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL DR MICHAEL CAIN (copy)

Dr. Michael Cain at the UB Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

 Mark Mulville

Dr. Michael E. Cain, who oversaw a dramatic transformation of the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences during his 15 years as dean, is stepping down Aug. 31, the university announced in a press release.

He also will leave his post as vice president for health sciences, where for 10 years he has led all five of the university’s health sciences schools. He will remain as a faculty member in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Jacobs School Department of Medicine.

In a statement, UB President Satish K. Tripathi praised him as “an exemplary leader and a true visionary,” adding that “Cain has left an indelible mark on our university community, and our broader region, by elevating every facet of medical education and training, biomedical research and clinical care.”

Cain played a key role in the construction of UB’s new medical school and research building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, increased enrollment by 25%, attracted renowned faculty, expanded research and established numerous new programs.

Before coming to UB in 2006, Cain was a professor of biomedical engineering at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he joined the faculty in 1981, and was director of the school’s cardiovascular division. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts new mask guidance for the vaccinated

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News