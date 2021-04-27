Dean who oversaw transformation of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine is stepping down

Dr. Michael E. Cain, who oversaw a dramatic transformation of the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences during his 15 years as dean, is stepping down Aug. 31, the university announced in a press release.

He also will leave his post as vice president for health sciences, where for 10 years he has led all five of the university’s health sciences schools. He will remain as a faculty member in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Jacobs School Department of Medicine.

In a statement, UB President Satish K. Tripathi praised him as “an exemplary leader and a true visionary,” adding that “Cain has left an indelible mark on our university community, and our broader region, by elevating every facet of medical education and training, biomedical research and clinical care.”

Cain played a key role in the construction of UB’s new medical school and research building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, increased enrollment by 25%, attracted renowned faculty, expanded research and established numerous new programs.

Before coming to UB in 2006, Cain was a professor of biomedical engineering at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, where he joined the faculty in 1981, and was director of the school’s cardiovascular division.

