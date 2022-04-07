Deal reached on $220 billion New York budget. Here are the key items

New York State's spending plan came into focus on Thursday, six days after the deadline, as Gov. Kathy Hochul, lawmakers and publicly available budget bills began to reveal details of the state's 2022-23 budget.

The governor and legislators touted billions of additional dollars for a wide range of priorities as well as tax credits benefiting a variety of interests.

"We have come to a conceptual agreement," Hochul told reporters.

The State Legislature as of late Thursday afternoon hadn't begun voting on the numerous bills that make up the annual budget, though members hoped to wrap up that process by Friday.

And precise language on some key issues, such as where all of the state investment for a new Buffalo Bills stadium would come from, wasn't immediately available.

The budget deal added $4 billion to what Hochul initially proposed.

Here are some key items in the $220 billion plan:

Criminal justice

Hochul called improving bail measures that took effect two years ago – without rolling them back – a main focus.

Judges setting bail will be able to consider factors such as prior gun use and whether the crime was a serious one that harmed a victim, she said.

As bail debate persists, data shows few rearrested in Buffalo for violent felonies The News analyzed data from the state Office of Court Administration for 11,672 Buffalo City Court cases from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021, the first 18 months the new bail rules were in effect. It's the most recent data available.

“It’s a very complicated issue that has lot of feelings tied to it," Hochul said.

She also said the bill will close loopholes on "discovery" evidentiary rules in trials and the "raise the age" law.

Hochul said the budget deal will make it easier to prosecute illegal gun sales and for police to detain those accused of repeat crimes.

Also, the state will invest in mental health infrastructure and give resources to prosecutors and public defenders to ensure a more fair system of justice.

The budget will include $224 million to fund gun violence prevention, with a focus on getting at the root causes of crime.

New Bills stadium

The Seneca funds and the Bills stadium: a Q&A So far, Gov. Hochul's plan to tie the Seneca funds to the stadium costs has generated little attention from state legislators locked in a budget battle over the state's controversial bail reform law and other issues.

Hochul on Thursday repeated that she intends the bulk of the state's $600 million commitment toward a new, $1.4 billion Bills stadium to come from the state's share of $565 million in gambling revenue collected from the Seneca Nation of Indians.

This would leave around $172 million for which state taxpayers would be responsible, a figure that does not include ongoing capital and maintenance costs over a 30-year lease with the team. The state investment in a new stadium for the Bills has proven controversial, particularly among some downstate lawmakers.

Health care

NY budget includes $1.2B for health care worker bonuses, $7.4B for home care wage increases The initiatives, Gov. Kathy Hochul said, are geared toward bolstering the state's exhausted health care workforce, which continues to lose employees to retirement, resignations or higher-paid travel positions.

As expected, the budget includes major provisions that could set the tone for New York's battered health care industry for years to come.

Among them:

$1.2 billion for frontline health care worker bonuses

A total of $7.4 billion to support a $3 wage increase for the state's home care workforce, some of the lowest-paid professions within health care.

And $2.4 billion to improve the state's health care infrastructure.

The initiatives, Hochul said, are geared toward bolstering the state's exhausted health care workforce, which continues to lose employees to retirement, resignations or higher-paid travel positions.

"We've lost a lot of them," she said. "We cannot continue to have the health care services that New Yorkers deserve under these circumstances."

Environmental bond act

The budget deal authorizes a $4.2 billion environmental bond act – $1 billion more than originally proposed – that will go before the state's voters this November.

Hochul said much of the money would go toward strengthening infrastructure such as water and sewer systems against powerful storms and other effects wrought by climate change.

Education and child care

Hochul announced a hodgepodge of spending in the areas of education and child care, including:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

$31.5 billion in total school aid, up more than $2 billion.

$150 million for part-time college students and prisoners applying for Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, aid.

$400 million more for the State University of New York and City University of New York systems.

$7 billion over four years into child care, including pre-K and day care.

Alcohol-to-go

New York will allow the return of to-go drinks for the next three years.

New York to permit alcohol-to-go for 3 years The provision, a priority of Gov. Kathy Hochul, settles an intense lobbying fight over the issue among bars and restaurants, which sought permission to revive the pandemic-era policy, and liquor stores that did not want to see the practice return.

The provision, a priority of Hochul's, settles an intense lobbying fight over the issue with bars and restaurants seeking to revive the pandemic-era policy and liquor stores that did not want to see the practice return. It would take effect immediately.

The compromise requires the alcohol to accompany a "substantial" food order and does not permit restaurants and bars to sell full bottles of wine or liquor, according to the text of a budget bill.

Bars and restaurants must serve the alcohol in secured containers and the alcohol must be sold at the same price for which it is sold for on-premises consumption.

"I think compromise made it happen," said Jimmy Butera, owner of Butera’s Craft Beer & Pizza in Hamburg and president of the local chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association, calling it "a huge win for us."

Gas tax holiday

New York sets 7-month gas tax holiday New York will not collect portions of the state's sales tax on sales of unleaded and diesel fuel for seven months beginning June 1, according to language included in an Assembly budget bill.

New York will not collect portions of the state's sales tax on sales of unleaded and diesel fuel for seven months beginning June 1, according to language included in an Assembly budget bill.

The partial gas tax holiday will run through Dec. 31 and should save consumers about $585 million, Hochul said in urging counties to follow the state's lead.

The State Senate had proposed a holiday running from May through December, while the Assembly had proposed a yearlong suspension of the gas tax.

The state applies a tax of about 33.35 cents for each gallon of gas sold.

Middle-class tax cuts

State budget speeds up middle-class tax cut The State Legislature has agreed to a proposal made by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State address earlier this year that would speed up tax cuts worth $1.2 billion for more than six million New York residents. The tax cuts will be fully phased in for the 2023 tax year instead of the 2025 tax year.

Middle-class taxpayers in New York would get earlier access to a planned tax cut.

The State Legislature agreed to a proposal Hochul made in her State of the State address earlier this year that would speed up tax cuts worth $1.2 billion for more than six million New York residents.

The state began phasing in a middle-class tax cut in 2018, but the reduction wasn't set to be put into place fully until 2025.

Given the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hochul said she wanted to get more of this tax relief into the hands of New York's taxpayers two years earlier, or the 2023 tax year.

The tax cuts vary depending on income and apply to households earning between $27,000 and $349,000, according to State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, who called them "a major victory for taxpayers."

Geothermal tax credit

Home geothermal systems earn New York tax credit Taxpayers could get a tax credit equal to 25% on geothermal energy system expenditures, up to $5,000, according to a budget bill introduced by the Assembly.

The tentative 2022-23 state budget establishes a tax credit for the purchase and installation of residential geothermal energy systems, which use the solar thermal energy stored in the ground or in bodies of water to produce heat.

Taxpayers could get a tax credit equal to 25% on geothermal energy system expenditures, up to $5,000. The credit is allowed only for geothermal equipment installed at a residential property used by the taxpayer, not for rental property.

The credit would be available for the next five years.

Film and digital gaming credits

Film industry, digital gaming tax credits on tap in New York budget The state’s Film Production Tax Credit program, which provides credits of up to $420 million annually to encourage film projects in New York, is primed to be extended three years to 2029, according to a budget bill.

The state’s Film Production Tax Credit program, which provides credits of up to $420 million annually to encourage film projects in New York, is primed to be extended three years, to 2029.

But the budget bill plots some changes: For example, effective Jan. 1, a film production company applying for the credit will have to file a diversity plan with the state, outlining specific goals for hiring a diverse workforce.

Advocates say the tax credit has helped boost Upstate New York as a location for major film productions. The tax credit applies to production and post-production costs of filming, not including the salaries of actors and actresses.

The state budget also appears primed to establish an “Empire state digital gaming media production credit,” geared toward helping the state’s video game development industry.

The program would be allocated $5 million a year, according to a budget bill, and the credits would be allocated by the state in the order in which applications are received.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stephen T. Watson News Staff Reporter I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com Follow Stephen T. Watson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jon Harris Reporter I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care. Follow Jon Harris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today