The deadline to apply for property tax savings through the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption is March 1, the state Department of Taxation and Finance said Sunday.

To be eligible to upgrade to the 2023 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption, seniors must:

Currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption;

Have one owner of the property who will be at least 65 years of age by Dec. 31, 2023; and

Have had 2021 income equal to or below $93,200.

“The Enhanced STAR exemption provides significant property tax relief to more than a half million seniors,” said Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller. “It is important for seniors who become eligible this year to apply by the deadline to receive additional savings.”

Eligible seniors should apply to their assessor’s office by the application due date, which is March 1 in most towns and some cities, but there are exceptions. Seniors should verify their exact due date with their local assessor.