The City of Buffalo is extending its deadline to apply to take the next police officer exam to May 31, officials announced Monday.

The deadline was supposed to be Monday.

To become a Buffalo police officer, applicants must first take an exam, which will be administered June 17.

So far, more than 1,000 people have applied to take the exam, Mayor Byron Brown and Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference Monday.

Candidates must be at least 19 on the date of the exam and cannot be older than 35 on or before the exam date.

Any state resident can apply, but they will be required to become a Buffalo resident before starting the job. They must also have a valid New York State driver's license.

Starting salary for a Buffalo police officer is $49,588.

For more information, go to www.buffalony.gov, visit Room 1001 City Hall or call 716-851-9614.