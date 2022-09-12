Deadline nears for Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund applications

The deadline is coming up to apply for the fund created to support victims of the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops supermarket.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund will accept applications until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Applicants can apply online at nationalcompassion.org/fund/buffalo-survivors-fund.

The fund has raised over $5.5 million so far, said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP's Buffalo chapter and co-chair of the Buffalo 5/14 steering committee. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 20.

As of Sept. 2, the committee has received a total 306 applications, and there have been 16 advance payments for individuals who were inside the store or in the Tops parking lot during the time of the shooting that left 10 people dead and wounded three others. Some $236,000 in advance payments have already been disbursed.

“There’s been some ebb and flow as some people are still having difficulty in understanding the process,” Blue said of the Survivors Fund. “The navigators that we have with the Resource Center and Buffalo Urban League have been making good progress talking with individuals.”

“It’s critical if you feel you’ve been affected, apply. Everybody may not be eligible, but that’s the process we need to go through,” he said. “If you get an application in, you’re in the system and you’ll go through the process.”

The Buffalo 5/14 fund was established by Tops Markets in conjunction with the National Compassion Fund, which is serving as the administrator. The funds may be used however the recipients wish.

The committee also has made efforts, including contacting the Internal Revenue Service, to ensure recipients who receive public assistance are not taxed or penalized for receiving money from the fund, Blue said.

“Some individuals may be receiving some type of public assistance or Social Security, any type of Medicaid or Medicare, and we want to be very careful they are not hurt by receiving any form of gift amount. We are referring them to legal counsel that we have that’s doing pro bono work to help them in this because this is a gift, and we also contacted the IRS and we do have a document that states this is a gift and not to be taxed and/or the recipient being hurt by this. So we’re making very, very diligent efforts to ensure that they will not be penalized,” he said.

Individuals eligible to receive benefits include:

Legal heirs of those killed

Victims wounded by gunfire

Victims treated on an out-patient basis

Individuals present at the site experiencing psychological trauma

Tops employees not present at the time of the shooting

Applicants who lack internet access can call the toll-free applicant assistance number at 855-4VICTIM (855-484-2846) for guidance on alternative filing assistance. Only one application can be submitted for each victim, and parents or guardians must submit applications on behalf of minors under the age of 18.