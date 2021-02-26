 Skip to main content
Deadline is near to apply for Buffalo summer job program
buffalo city seal (copy)

Applications are available for Mayor Byron W. Brown's 2021 Summer Youth Internship and Employment Program.

 Robert Kirkham

Applications are available for Buffalo’s 2021 Summer Youth Internship and Employment Program.

The initiative provides in-person and virtual employment as well as work-readiness training for city youth between 14 and 21 years old.

Students will work 20 hours per week over the course of the six-week program, which runs from July 12 through Aug. 20.

Apply online at buffalony.gov/MSYAPP. Mail-in or in-person application dropoffs will not be accepted.

The deadline to apply is March 31.

For more information, call 851-5887.

