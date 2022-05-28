 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline extended to apply for city neighborhood grants

  • Updated
Neighborhood grants

The city has extended the deadline to apply for mini-grants.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The deadline to apply for a "Love Your Block" mini-grant in the city of Buffalo has been extended by two weeks.

The deadline is now June 15, instead of June 1. City residents and city resident-led groups can apply for grants of up to $1,500 each.

Proposed projects must be in one of four categories: vacant lot activation, community space revitalization, accessibility improvements and streetscape improvements.

Workshops to provide assistance with completing applications will be held 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.

Matt Glynn

