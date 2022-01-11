Deadbeat debt collector grilled in court: 'Information he wanted to withhold, he withheld'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As for himself, Douglas MacKinnon, who now lives in North Tonawanda, said he now has about $3,000 in cash on hand, plus a vehicle. He said he makes $1,000 a week doing sales work and budgeting for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. At times he has deposited his paycheck into his girlfriend's bank account to pay bills, he said.

Boyd quizzed him on Monday and Tuesday about the lack of documentation on loans or transfers of business interests. MacKinnon said he could not obtain his own will.

In 2016, the state and federal governments sued Douglas MacKinnon and his companies Northern Resolution Group and Enhanced Acquisitions, accusing them of harassing, threatening and deceiving consumers across the nation into paying inflated debts or amounts they did not owe. The collection tactics included using “spoofed” phone numbers to pretend to be calling from a court or government agency, and the collectors also sent threatening messages to consumers to frighten them into paying, according to the lawsuit. MacKinnon and his companies were permanently banned from the debt collection industry.