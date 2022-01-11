Deadbeat debt collector grilled in court: 'Information he wanted to withhold, he withheld'

A one-time "kingpin" debt collector who owes $60 million in restitution and civil penalties hasn't turned over any money or enough information about his finances to satisfy state and federal lawyers and investigators.
But Douglas MacKinnon did come up with $10,000 last year to extend his stay at the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba, a 5-star beachfront resort with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.
MacKinnon's brother sent him the money so he could stay two weeks longer because of Covid-19, the former debt collector said Tuesday during the second day of a federal court hearing. The hearing was held to determine whether MacKinnon should be sanctioned and even incarcerated for not fully complying with a government subpoena.
"I'm sorry to hear that," state Assistant Attorney General Christopher Boyd said of the reason for the extended stay in Aruba.
"It wasn't that bad," MacKinnon replied.
The $10,000 sent by MacKinnon's brother is just one of the many financial details officials from the state Attorney General's Office and federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are seeking to piece together to get an accurate accounting of MacKinnon's finances.
Was it a loan from the brother, as one document indicated? Or was it Douglas MacKinnon's own money being transferred to him by his brother?
Government lawyers say MacKinnon has a history of using his family members and friends as straw persons to hold and transfer assets on his behalf, so they also issued subpoenas seeking financial information to his wife, Amy MacKinnon; three children, Mary Kate MacKinnon, Connor MacKinnon and Ryan MacKinnon; and the brother, Matthew MacKinnon.
At the hearing, Boyd read aloud from an email Douglas MacKinnon sent to a former business associate involving a property transaction.
"It's a weird situation," MacKinnon wrote in the email. "It's my property in Matt's name."
On Monday, Douglas MacKinnon said he owed his brother Matthew some $1.4 million, and that he had signed over his interests in some businesses to partially pay back his brother.
During the hearing, Boyd asked how MacKinnon's son Connor, now 30 years old, was able to buy at least 10 properties when he was 19 years old making about $500 a week as a "pizza boy" at a restaurant. MacKinnon estimated his son now has a net worth of about $500,000 – down from nearly $2.3 million listed in a 2018 financial statement.
MacKinnon said his son didn't handle the day-to-day dealings managing the properties, which were transferred from another MacKinnon-affiliated company to a limited liability company owned by the son.
As for himself, Douglas MacKinnon, who now lives in North Tonawanda, said he now has about $3,000 in cash on hand, plus a vehicle. He said he makes $1,000 a week doing sales work and budgeting for a heating, ventilation and air conditioning company. At times he has deposited his paycheck into his girlfriend's bank account to pay bills, he said.
Boyd quizzed him on Monday and Tuesday about the lack of documentation on loans or transfers of business interests. MacKinnon said he could not obtain his own will.
In 2016, the state and federal governments sued Douglas MacKinnon and his companies Northern Resolution Group and Enhanced Acquisitions, accusing them of harassing, threatening and deceiving consumers across the nation into paying inflated debts or amounts they did not owe. The collection tactics included using “spoofed” phone numbers to pretend to be calling from a court or government agency, and the collectors also sent threatening messages to consumers to frighten them into paying, according to the lawsuit. MacKinnon and his companies were permanently banned from the debt collection industry.
When State Attorney General Letitia James announced the $60 million settlement in 2019, she referred to MacKinnon as a "kingpin" of Buffalo debt collectors. Of the $60 million MacKinnon agreed to pay, $40 million would be set aside to pay restitution to consumers, and $20 million would be set aside for civil penalties to state and federal governments.
Reacting to his failure to pay, the state and federal agencies in May 2020 sought his bank statements, credit card bills, income tax returns, deeds, mortgages, promissory notes, and documents reflecting any trusts, stocks, properties, estate planning and asset transfers to his family members, among other records. But they aren't satisfied with what he turned over.
MacKinnon did not supply tax returns after 2015, and when asked about them, MacKinnon's lawyer instructed him not to reply.
"Information Mr. MacKinnon wanted to provide, he provided," Boyd told U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. "Information he wanted to withhold, he withheld."
Boyd called MacKinnon's response to the subpoena "more of a run-around. This has been going on for 20 months."
MacKinnon said it has been a challenge to come up with financial records because his past associates – a lawyer, accountant and business partner, among others – haven't returned his phone calls or messages seeking the records to comply with the order.
"A number of people have went dark on me," MacKinnon said at the federal hearing.
Attorney Joseph G. Makowski, who represents MacKinnon, said his client "answered fully" the government request for financial information.
"We're not trying to hide the ball here," Makowski told the judge.
But later in the hearing, Makowski told the judge the search for records was hampered by others who hold the records, but "for whatever reason, they're not cooperating with us."
"We just don't have a lot of records here," he said.
Geraci suspended the hearing Tuesday, and he scheduled the lawyers to return Feb. 24 for a status update. In the meantime, MacKinnon has been given until Feb. 4 to supplement his subpoena responses, and he is scheduled to be deposed by government lawyers on Feb. 9.