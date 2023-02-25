Anything can be a skating rink if it's icy enough.

Even Buffalo's sidewalks.

A figure skater since she was a kid, Kate Egan returned to her home in the North Park neighborhood of Buffalo on Friday night after a couple of drinks with friends at Fattey Beer Co. and decided to lace up her skates.

One-half inch of ice glazed Buffalo, Cheektowaga during storm Many roads, sidewalks and driveways were still coated with ice and sleet Friday morning.

The local teacher's front yard and sidewalks were covered in thick ice left over from a storm that hit the northern side of the Buffalo metro area overnight Wednesday and Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, the storm left a half-inch coating of ice over the region.

With below-freezing temps sticking around following the storm, the ice was still plenty thick enough to skate on Friday night.

Egan's husband, Jeremy Albert, captured photos and video of his wife while she glided down the sidewalk, dancing to a poppy, electronic song.

"The ice wasn't that great," Egan said. "It was tough finding areas where I could go, and that's when I went on the sidewalk. But it was funny. Our neighbors and people driving down the street were laughing."

This has been a winter like no other for Western New York: more than 6 feet of snow in the Southtowns in late November, a deadly blizzard at Christmas and now an ice storm.

Egan said she's done her best to have fun with the weather, from snowshoeing through her neighborhood to climbing mountains of snow from the Christmas blizzard.

But Buffalo's latest weather anomaly hasn't been all fun and games.

Residents – particularly those in the northern North and Delaware districts of the city – have concerns about the thick coat of ice still covering their streets three days after the storm.

Late Saturday morning, some side streets in North Buffalo remained covered in ice and slush.

North District Buffalo Common Council member Joseph Golombek has fielded many such complaints from his constituents, he said.

"It's well over 48 hours, going 72 hours (after the storm), and I have side streets that are still in awful, awful shape," Golombek said Saturday morning in an interview with The Buffalo News. "I'm exceptionally beyond disappointed and frustrated at this point."

Golombeck said he understands there are more challenges to clearing the roads in the City of Buffalo compared to the suburbs like Kenmore, but after 24 hours, the side streets should have been cleared.

"In my opinion, this is just completely unacceptable," he said.

Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said the thickness of the ice and low temperatures have made clearing some roads difficult.

"What we've had to deal with in this ice storm, that thickness, is just not anything we've seen," he said. "That thickness has been a challenge. It's not a quote-unquote typical ice storm where you get a thin sheet of ice and you throw a layer of salt down and it breaks through it and it melts and it works right away. This is half-an-inch-thick ice where it (takes) one or two or three or four passes with salt. And the temperature has been a little bit of a challenge."

Salt is less effective as the temperatures drop, Marton said.

Marton said his department has been in touch with each Common Council member to learn about the areas in their districts that need extra attention and sending crews to those locations to spread more road salt. Most of the concerns have come from the northern part of the city, Marton said.

When will the ice melt?

Western New Yorkers won't be skating in their driveways or building igloos in the yard for much longer.

Snowiest Buffalo winter? No. Coldest? Not even close. Weirdest? Maybe The winter season of 2022-2023 probably won't end up as the snowiest. It also has no chance of being the coldest. (Closer to the opposite.) But when it comes to weirdest, this winter might be one for the books.

Come Sunday, warmer air will make its way into the region and temperatures will rise into the upper 30s, National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski said.

"It should be pretty dry as well, so it'll be a good day to get outside and start prying some of that ice off," Jurkowski said of Sunday's weather.

Western New York will get more snow and rain early next week, but nothing like this most recent ice storm. The snow will move in Monday morning and switch to rain by Monday afternoon, Jurkowski said.

"Temperatures won't be below freezing, so it should just be plain, liquid rain," she said.

The rain will last into Tuesday morning and then it'll be a quick switch back over to a mix of rain and snow, Jurkowski said.