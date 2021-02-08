David Robinson: Why size drove Tops Markets to a deal with Price Chopper

"There's a huge upside opportunity," said Burt Flickinger, a Buffalo native who is the managing director at New York City retail consultant Strategic Resource Group.

"Tops has good management and good people," Flickinger said. "It just didn't have enough capital."

That's because even after restructuring its business in bankruptcy more than two years ago, Tops still was saddled with interest payments that sucked an estimated $55 million out of its business right off the top. That was $55 million that it didn't have for sprucing up stores or opening new ones in a highly competitive grocery market.

Now, it's combining its business with a Schenectady-based partner that has been controlled by the Golub family since the 1930s and also was looking for ways to broaden and add scale to its operations.

“This is about getting stronger and better together,” Curci said. “The biggest thing for us is to be able to be part of a bigger organization and to have that scale that is going to allow us to continue to grow and serve our customers better.”

Those customers now have plenty of places to shop for groceries at competitive prices.