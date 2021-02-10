David Robinson: What the Tops-Price Chopper merger means to local shoppers

David Robinson Deputy Business Editor I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985. Follow David Robinson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tops Markets has been on a shoestring budget for years, but that could change after it merges with Price Chopper/Market 32.

If the deal means that Tops will have more financial flexibility, it could lead to some noticeable changes at the Amherst-based chain's supermarkets.

For now, executives from both companies are saying the impending merger, which still needs antitrust approval and won't close for a few months, won't lead to immediate changes. Tops stores will continue to run under that name. Tops will keep its regional headquarters in Amherst, even if the combined chain's main office will be at the other end of the Thruway in Schenectady.

“People are going to realize there’s no change and no difference. The local leadership in both banners will run, make decisions and build strategies that are specific to their own customer base,” said Scott Grimmett, the president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32.

Even so, there are sure to be changes as the two companies combine. Here are five ways the deal could affect Tops shoppers.