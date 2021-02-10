David Robinson: What the Tops-Price Chopper merger means to local shoppers

Tops Markets has been on a shoestring budget for years, but that could change after it merges with Price Chopper/Market 32.
If the deal means that Tops will have more financial flexibility, it could lead to some noticeable changes at the Amherst-based chain's supermarkets.
In the grocery business, bigger is better. And that's a big reason why Tops Markets agreed Monday to combine with Price Chopper/Market 32.
For now, executives from both companies are saying the impending merger, which still needs antitrust approval and won't close for a few months, won't lead to immediate changes. Tops stores will continue to run under that name. Tops will keep its regional headquarters in Amherst, even if the combined chain's main office will be at the other end of the Thruway in Schenectady.
“People are going to realize there’s no change and no difference. The local leadership in both banners will run, make decisions and build strategies that are specific to their own customer base,” said Scott Grimmett, the president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32.
Even so, there are sure to be changes as the two companies combine. Here are five ways the deal could affect Tops shoppers.
1. It's still all about the sales. Tops' niche in the Buffalo Niagara market is that it's the supermarket that relies on weekly sales and promotions, unlike competitors like Aldi and Wegmans, where prices are essentially the same everyday.
That won't change, because it's the same pricing strategy used by Price Chopper/Market 32, which has been controlled by the Golub family for nearly 90 years.
“We’re both promotional. We’re both more traditional type supermarket retailers," said Frank Curci, the Tops chairman and CEO. "That needs to stay where it is today.”
2. What will it mean for prices? Here's where the idea that bigger is better comes into play. The notion is that a nearly 300-store chain will have more bargaining power for lower prices than two separate chains that are roughly half the size.
“The real reason to do this is so we have the scale and the ability to continue do the things we know are important to our business,” Curci said.
That could lead to lower prices, said Burt Flickinger, a Buffalo native who is the managing director at New York City retail consultant Strategic Resource Group.
"The Price Chopper-Tops combinations will bring very competitive shelf prices to Tops for the first time in 15 years and market leading promotional prices," Flickinger said.
3. A wake-up call for Wegmans? Ever since Ahold sold Tops to Morgan Stanley Private Equity in 2007, Tops endured a growing financial squeeze as its Wall Street owners loaded the chain with debt to pay themselves $375 million in dividends.
After Tops' management bought the chain from Morgan Stanley in 2013, it was saddled with so much debt that it couldn't afford to make the investments that were needed to keep Tops' stores competitive in an upstate New York grocery market.
Tops slowed – and then stopped – its store upgrade program before falling into bankruptcy, only resuming some renovation projects within the last two years.
That was great for Wegmans, which benefited from a main competitor's struggles and embarked on a program to expand in more affluent and faster-growing markets in New England and the mid-Atlantic states.
But that could change after the merger, especially if it allows Tops to update its stores more vigorously and makes its pricing more competitive.
Wegmans "will have a very formidable competitor with Price Chopper and Tops combined," Flickinger said. "Tops can go from being pretty good to being good-to-very good, and ultimately great, with the size and scale and the skill of Golub."
Unions representing workers at Tops Markets reacted cautiously to the company's planned merger with Price Chopper, a nonunion chain.
4. Time for sprucing up? Owning grocery stores is a lot like owning a house. You've got to keep making updates to keep up with changing tastes and new developments.
When Tops struggled during the past decade, it fell behind in updating its stores, eventually stopping doing renovations at all during its bankruptcy.
The company has been investing in its stores again, pumping $40 million into upgrades during 2019 after spending nothing on improvements in 2018.
If the deal allows Tops to keep investing in store upgrades – and maybe even accelerate them – those more modern stores will be more competitive.
“To the extent we’re more successful, that will allow us to do more things," Curci said when asked about renovation plans. "We’re really excited about that and really know that could be an outcome of this.”
5. Fill 'er up. Tops already sells gasoline at more than 50 of its 162 supermarket locations and its gas discounts are a centerpiece of its bonus card program for shoppers.
Flickinger thinks the merger could lead to many more Tops stores adding fueling stations, with the potential for gasoline sales at 50 to 70 additional locations.
"Tops has approximately 50 really good, very profitable fuel centers, but Tops has the potential to have 100 to 120 fuel centers," Flickinger said.
"Price Chopper has the best fuel program of any food retailer in the United States," he said. "Tops never had the money to optimize it."