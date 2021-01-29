David Robinson: Unemployment is rising again and it could be even worse than the numbers say

Just as concerning, it’s not getting any easier for workers who want a job to find one.

The number of people holding jobs has trickled lower over the past five months, mostly because of the surge in unemployment filings during December, as the orange zone restrictions kicked in.

That means the job market stagnated from August to November and took a turn for the worse last month. It’s at a point where there still are 22,000 fewer people with jobs than there were a year ago. Put another way, 1 of every 25 workers who had a job a year ago now can’t find one.

“Since August, the count of those employed has remained largely the same, so most of the changes in the unemployment rate were due to changes in the size of the labor force locally,” the Canisius economists concluded.

The lifting of the state's orange and yellow zone restrictions will help, but the most draconian of those limits already had been undone by court challenges or policy changes by the Cuomo administration. Still, the reopening of restaurants won't be completely reflected until the February job numbers come out in late March.