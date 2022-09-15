David Robinson: Hiring gets back on track across Buffalo Niagara, but wariness remains

The Buffalo Niagara job market is getting back on track.

After a concerning decline in July, hiring resumed at a brisk pace during August, with employers adding 1,600 jobs – more jobs than they had during the previous four months combined, according to data released Thursday by the State Labor Department.

“It’s definitely better,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo. “It’s encouraging.”

Encouraging because it was a welcome rebound for a job market that had essentially stalled since the beginning of spring and had taken a step backward in July by shedding 800 jobs – half as many jobs as the region added during May and June combined.

Encouraging because the pace of hiring during August was the fastest in five months and more than offset the July losses.

“July looks like it was just a bad month,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist. “It looks like we’re back to our pattern” of slow growth.

And slow growth at a time when inflation is soaring and interest rates are rising is a good thing, mainly because it’s a lot better than the alternative, which is enduring the job losses that traditionally come with a recession.

“We still have growth at an uncertain time,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

Layoffs remain relatively rare across the region – and Golebiewski thinks that’s likely to remain the case even if the economy turns downward, simply because short-staffed companies will hold off as long as they can before laying off workers who were so hard to hire during the pandemic.

While the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time has ticked higher in the last two weeks, they remain roughly on par with where they were heading into the pandemic. The four-week moving average of local jobless claims – a measure that smooths out week-to-week volatility – at a two-month low, according to Labor Department data.

That’s not to say that there aren’t concerns that the job market is on more shaky ground than it was at the beginning of the year. And the job gains remain fairly modest for a region that still has about 28,000 fewer jobs than before the pandemic began. At that pace, it would take about 17 months to fully recover all of the pandemic job losses – something the U.S. economy already has accomplished.

Job postings across Erie County, which had been running above their January 2020 levels for most of this spring and summer, took a sharp downward turn during the first week of September and now are nearly 8% below their pre-pandemic mark, according to economic data tracker Opportunity Insights.

Postings still are running higher in Niagara County, but as in Erie County, the number of postings has dropped considerably over the past month. That could reflect a growing cautiousness on the part of businesses to add workers as new openings occur.

There also is a fairly high level of pessimism, both among consumers and businesses. Consumer confidence among upstate residents is better than it was in the spring, but continues to hover around the subdued levels that have been in place throughout this year, according to a survey released this week by the Siena College Research Institute.

A big part of that is the surge in food and gasoline prices, which are having a serious impact on household finances, said Donald Levy, the institute’s director. Roughly 7 of every 10 upstate residents surveyed said rising food and gas prices were a serious concern when they were asked during the final week of August. A year earlier, only half of the people surveyed said food and gas prices were a major concern.

That’s important because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of all economic activity, so as households spend more at the grocery store and the gas station, it leaves less cash for going out to dinner or buying a new outfit.

In fact, there are signs that already may be happening. The region lost about 2,500 jobs at bars, restaurants and other food service firms between June and August – a period when that sector's employment normally holds steady or ticks a bit higher.

“That’s where we usually start to see the job losses,” Golebiewski said.

Businesses also remain wary. A survey of manufacturers in New York and the New York City metro area found little optimism. While they expect employment gains to continue, they think new orders will remain depressed and they’re planning only moderate increases in spending on equipment and technology.

“Firms were not very optimistic that business conditions would improve over the next six months,” economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in their monthly Empire State Manufacturing Survey, released Thursday.

Even so, hiring by private sector firms has been steadily improving, aside from the step back during July. While the region has about 5% fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic, the shortfall at private sector firms is just under 3% – and some of that may reflect open jobs that companies haven’t been able to fill because of a shortage of qualified workers.

The weak sister in this recovery is in local government, which has shed more than 9,000 jobs – about 30% of all positions – since the beginning of the pandemic. And that doesn’t count jobs at public schools, where employment has been fairly flat.

Local economists are puzzled by the scope of the decline at local government. Some think it could be a sign that some government services now are being handled by private sector firms, so they’re no longer counted as government jobs.

But it also may reflect a growing challenge government faces in filling open positions in an increasingly competitive job market, Floss said.

Local governments, with tight budgets and a higher percentage of union jobs covered by long-term contracts, may have a harder time raising wages to compete in today’s market, Golebiewski said.

“If you can’t compete on wages, you don’t get to hire,” she said.

And that’s holding back the Buffalo Niagara job market.