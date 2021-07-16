David Robinson: Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the Covid-19 recovery

Beyond that, though, there are going to be lasting changes from the Covid-19 recession.

The jobs from the small businesses that shut down during the pandemic won't come back until new businesses form to take their place. Those jobs likely will be different from the ones that went away, requiring different skills or different types of workers. And it will take years for that new business formation to take place, Golebiewski said.

Many retail jobs – 1,700 have vanished since June 2019 – won't be coming back, regardless of the recovery, because we're shopping more online and we're likely to keep doing so, she said.

Other jobs have been replaced by automation, Golebiewski said. Rising wages helped spur fast-food businesses and retailers to install self-checkout and automated ordering kiosks, partly to save money as the minimum wage increased, but also partly because the Covid-19 pandemic mandated that we eliminate person-to-person interaction as much as possible. There's no turning back, there.