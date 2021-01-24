David Robinson: As Covid cases rise, Buffalo Niagara job market takes a turn for the worse

It’s easy to see where the pain is. Employment at hotels, bars and restaurants is 40% below its pre-pandemic level. Retail is down 27%, even with the bump in hiring that comes with the holiday shopping season. And that gap will grow now that the holidays are over and many of those temporary store jobs have ended. Only about half of the jobs lost at the outset of the pandemic have come back in education and health services. The average weekly wage in each of those sectors is at least 10% less than the region’s average.