David Robinson: $620 million in wages vanish with pandemic in Buffalo Niagara

Total wages among workers in leisure and hospitality fields – which covers bars, restaurants and hotels that were closed for much of the spring or operating at vastly reduced capacity – plunged by almost 43% in the second quarter. That’s almost five times greater than the nearly 9% drop in total wages region-wide.

Then again, almost 60% of all leisure and hospitality jobs vanished in April and were still down by almost 45% in June as the reopening began. They are still down 22%, according to the most recent preliminary job data.

Other parts of the economy rebounded better. Construction wages plunged by almost 15%, but building quickly resumed. While 40% of construction workers were off the job in April as work stopped on projects deemed non-essential, the shortfall improved to less than 10% by June, and by last month employment had recovered to where it was a year ago.

Manufacturing, which has held up fairly well during the downturn, even took a hit. Total factory wages dropped by 13% in the second quarter as manufacturing jobs fell by 17% in April. By June, though, employment was down just 7% and preliminary job data from November indicated that factory jobs are now up by 2% from a year ago.