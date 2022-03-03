David Perry authored a viral tweet about a 1965 letter. It's not the first thing he's written

David Perry was 5 in 1978, when his family left Buffalo. His memories of his time here are a child’s memories of playing in the snow, walking to the zoo, singing the Erie Canal song on car rides.
“I remember the Blizzard of '77,” he says. “So much snow piled up over my head that it reached to the sky.”
He pauses. “And if that’s not a Buffalo memory, I don’t know what is.”
Perry is an author, academic, and freelance journalist — and, as we shall see, a noted user of Twitter.
“I think of Buffalo as one of my cities,” he says. “One of the cities of my life story.”
He remains a Bills fan to this day, though he left town in the same year that O.J. Simpson did. Perry lives in Minnesota now and likes the Vikings well enough, but they are No. 2 in his heart.
The Bills and Vikings, he points out, are the only NFL teams to have lost four Super Bowl games without winning any. “So it is easy to find common cause in our suffering.”
Perry’s new book, written with Matthew Gabriele, is “The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe.” Slate called it “a rare thing – a nuanced historical work that almost anyone can enjoy reading.”
He also has nearly 64,000 followers on Twitter. Last week he tweeted a copy of the 1965 letter that his father, Lewis C. Perry, received from the chairman of the University at Buffalo's history department informing him of his appointment to the faculty. The letter went viral because it congratulated his father on his “comely and charming wife” and got only worse from there.
You can read all about that here in a story about Ruth Perry, who was that wife. David Perry is the son of Lewis Perry and his second wife, Elisabeth. David remembers they lived in the Parkside neighborhood when he and his sister were growing up.
“We lived on Crescent Avenue in an old, turn-of-the-century house,” he says. “I remember the dark wood and the 1970s pattern on the linoleum on the kitchen floor. And I remember the laundry chute, and how cool I thought it was.”
His father came to Buffalo to teach at UB in 1966 and stayed for a dozen years, then moved to Indiana University. He left there to accept the Andrew Jackson Chair in American history at Vanderbilt University and finished his career at St. Louis University, where he and Elisabeth co-held the John Francis Bannon S.J. Chair in the history department.
She died in 2019, at 79, as professor emerita of history and of women’s and gender studies at St. Louis. Lewis died in January. And their son Curtis Perry found the UB letter recently while going through his father’s personal effects.
It seems like more than coincidence that both of Lewis Perry’s wives taught courses in women’s and gender studies.
“I’m the son of two feminists, and my brother is the son of two feminists,” David Perry says. “So we knew there would be a great response to the letter. But I can’t tell you that I thought it would become this much of a sensation. People were incensed by it. I’ve been on Twitter for a long time and never had anything like this in my feed. I’ve had viral tweets before that were funny or clickie or whatever, but this was on a whole different scale.”
The numbers: More than 9 million impressions and 650,000 engagements, plus almost 30,000 reactions and 7,200 retweets.
“We have an architecture of enforcement for equity in the workplace that would make writing that kind of letter actionable today,” David says. “It might technically have been actionable in 1965, based on the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but no one was enforcing that kind of thing then.”
He warns against feeling too superior from the distance of decades: “There is going to be a temptation to look at this letter and say, ‘Well, thank goodness we don’t have sexism like that anymore.’ As if to push this into the past, as if this is something that is far from us.”