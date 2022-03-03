David Perry authored a viral tweet about a 1965 letter. It's not the first thing he's written

She died in 2019, at 79, as professor emerita of history and of women’s and gender studies at St. Louis. Lewis died in January. And their son Curtis Perry found the UB letter recently while going through his father’s personal effects.

It seems like more than coincidence that both of Lewis Perry’s wives taught courses in women’s and gender studies.

“I’m the son of two feminists, and my brother is the son of two feminists,” David Perry says. “So we knew there would be a great response to the letter. But I can’t tell you that I thought it would become this much of a sensation. People were incensed by it. I’ve been on Twitter for a long time and never had anything like this in my feed. I’ve had viral tweets before that were funny or clickie or whatever, but this was on a whole different scale.”

The numbers: More than 9 million impressions and 650,000 engagements, plus almost 30,000 reactions and 7,200 retweets.

“We have an architecture of enforcement for equity in the workplace that would make writing that kind of letter actionable today,” David says. “It might technically have been actionable in 1965, based on the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but no one was enforcing that kind of thing then.”