Data entry error wrongly lands Lockport company among nation’s worst polluters

Hydrazine packs a mighty toxic punch.

Pound for pound, the chemical used in pesticides and as rocket fuel is among the most toxic the Environmental Protection Agency tracks in its oversight of hundreds of hazardous chemicals used in and released from factories across the United States.

So, when VanDeMark Chemical in 2018 reported releasing 153 pounds of hydrazine into the air, the EPA gave it a risk screening score of 472,447 – the highest by far in Western New York. The score, developed by the EPA to screen for potential health risks around manufacturing plants, climbed even higher in 2020, to 648,761.

But the Lockport company’s chief environmental officer said those most recent scores are based on a clerical mistake that the company is now looking to correct with the EPA.

Christopher Banach said the company uses a chemical called hydrazine monohydrate, not hydrazine. Hydrazine monohydrate does not have anywhere near the toxicity of hydrazine. It isn’t even in the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory program list of monitored chemicals.

Within VanDeMark, employees commonly truncated “hydrazine monohydrate” to just “hydrazine,” much like people refer to using highly toxic “ammonia” to clean their floors when they mean “ammonia hydroxide,” said Banach.

A new employee doing data input checked the box for "hydrazine" on an EPA form that didn't include a listing for "hydrazine monohydrate," he added.

Although VanDeMark told the EPA it released a dozen chemicals in 2020, the reported hydrazine emissions accounted for nearly all the company’s EPA risk screening score. That error helped land VanDeMark on the 2019 Toxic 100 Air Polluters Index, an annual study by the University of Massachusetts Amherst of the nation’s most toxic corporate polluters.

Michael Ash, a lead researcher and author on the study, said companies on occasion mistakenly confuse the total amounts of a chemical at a facility with the amounts released into the air, leading to much higher scores.

“In 20 years of doing this, I can’t think of an instance where a company said, ‘We wrote down this chemical but meant that chemical,’ ” said Ash, professor of economics and public policy at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Banach said the company has contacted both the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Conservation about amending its emissions reporting.

VanDeMark also hired WSP, a global professional services firm, to examine its calculation methods and reporting processes. Patrick T. Martin, a licensed engineer with WSP, confirmed in a memo that no hydrazine is produced, stored, or emitted from the facility.

VanDeMark's highest RSEI score in the seven years prior to its reporting of hydrazine was 145.

An EPA spokesman confirmed that VanDeMark submitted paperwork last October to withdraw its reporting of hydrazine releases for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Updated RSEI scores are scheduled to made public in early 2023, the spokesman said.

Banach said the company didn’t become aware of its error until a media inquiry last October.

“We do what we think is above and beyond what is required,” he said. “So we were shocked that we were hitting some type of peak interest for chemical and environmental risk assessments.”