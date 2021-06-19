 Skip to main content
Data breach of patient information detected at Mount St. Mary’s, Sisters of Charity hospitals
Information about patients at Mount St. Mary’s and Sisters of Charity hospitals was breached about four months ago, Catholic Health officials announced Saturday in a statement.

Catholic Health was notified by a third-party pharmaceutical software vendor, CaptureRx, about the breach on June 3.

The information that was compromised included patients' names, dates of birth and prescription data. That information was accessed on Feb. 6, Catholic Health officials said. They added that sensitive information such as social security and bank account information was not accessed.

"CaptureRx immediately began an investigation into this activity and worked quickly to assess the security of its systems, conducting a thorough review of the files to determine whether sensitive information was present at the time of the incident. On or around March 19, 2021, CaptureRx confirmed that private information was compromised," Catholic Health officials said.

“All patients whose names and information were affected will be notified next week by CaptureRx. Because the breach did not include any financial information, we believe it poses little risk to patients, however, as a precaution, it’s always wise to monitor your accounts and credit information and report any suspicious activity or suspected identify theft to the proper authorities,"  Kimberly Whistler, Catholic Health corporate compliance and privacy officer, said in the statement.

Anyone with questions about the data breach can call 855-654-0919 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Maki Becker

