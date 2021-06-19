Data breach of patient information detected at Mount St. Mary’s, Sisters of Charity hospitals

Information about patients at Mount St. Mary’s and Sisters of Charity hospitals was breached about four months ago, Catholic Health officials announced Saturday in a statement.

Catholic Health was notified by a third-party pharmaceutical software vendor, CaptureRx, about the breach on June 3.

The information that was compromised included patients' names, dates of birth and prescription data. That information was accessed on Feb. 6, Catholic Health officials said. They added that sensitive information such as social security and bank account information was not accessed.

"CaptureRx immediately began an investigation into this activity and worked quickly to assess the security of its systems, conducting a thorough review of the files to determine whether sensitive information was present at the time of the incident. On or around March 19, 2021, CaptureRx confirmed that private information was compromised," Catholic Health officials said.