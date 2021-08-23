DA's staff blocked Challenger writer from news conference about murder conviction reversal

The only Black reporter trying to cover Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn’s news conference this week was barred at the door when Flynn’s aides made a rare demand for press credentials.
Betty Jean Grant represented the Challenger Community News, a newspaper directed at African Americans that has extensively covered the years-long drive to exonerate two Black men convicted of murder as teenagers in 1977.
When a State Supreme Court judge on Wednesday set aside the convictions of parolees John H. Walker Jr. and Darryl A. Boyd, it was big news. Flynn wanted to tell news outlets he was confused by the ruling, would not retry the two and stress that the prosecutors' office of 44 years ago, led by his uncle, would never have railroaded the African-American defendants.
Minutes before his news conference began, two of Flynn’s investigators, Mark J. Vaughn and Michael Nigrelli, waded into the gathering of about 10 reporters and camera operators waiting to set up in the room. They started asking for identification, and Nigrelli explained it was for everyone’s safety.
Some newsmakers have asked for credentials to enter a news conference, but the reporters gathered in Flynn’s reception area expressed surprise at the demand. Not only was it unexpected for the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the email notifying them of the event said nothing about the need for credentials. Still, they complied and were granted entry.
Grant tried to comply. She showed identification but had no press ID issued by the Challenger.
The Flynn aides told her to leave.
Grant called Challenger editor and publisher Alnisa Banks, so Banks might vouch for her, but one of the investigators told her she could be talking to anyone and wouldn’t get on the phone, Grant and Banks said. When Grant asked if she could stay outside the office near the elevators, so that she might debrief reporters as they left the news conference, Vaughn sent her away. Grant recorded the scene and posted it on Facebook.
Grant is not widely known as a writer for the Challenger. She’s better known for her political career, as a Buffalo Common Council member, Erie County legislator, County Legislature chairwoman and failed mayoral candidate who remains active in political and social causes. The Western New York Peace Center in 2018 gave her its Lifetime Achievement Award.
The exoneration of Walker and Boyd was among her causes. The men spent more than two decades in prison and were among five teenagers implicated in the 1976 death of William Crawford.
By Grant's count, she has written around 40 articles about the “Buffalo five” over the past five or 10 years. She also has gone beyond a reporter’s normal boundaries by speaking at rallies and protests for Walker and Boyd to win public support for them.
Grant and her editor said they’ve talked in the past about issuing Grant, who is a contributor and not an employee, a Challenger ID. But it never came to pass because they weren’t having a problem. Grant said she was allowed to sit in the press gallery during court hearings on the appeal and never had to show credentials.
Flynn’s press aide, Kaitlyn Munro, said the office has asked for credentials for high-profile news conferences at which out-of-town reporters are expected. She cited the news conference in 2018 when Valentino Dixon’s murder conviction was overturned, after he spent 27 years in prison.
The appeal involving Walker and Boyd led to many protests on the street outside the DA’s office, Munro said. Anticipating that non-reporters might try to disrupt the proceedings, she asked that investigators check for credentials.
People in the DA’s office knew Grant was an advocate for the parolees but did not know she wrote for the Challenger, Munro said. Asked if the request for credentials was intended to bar Grant specifically because of her advocacy, Munro responded: “The press conference was for members of the media only, not advocates.”
Sometimes reporters who cannot get to a press conference will call afterward to ask for a telephone conversation with Flynn. No one from the Challenger did so, Munro said, adding that to her knowledge, the Challenger has never called the office for comment on a story about the Buffalo five.
Grant said her primary purpose was to livestream the entirety of the news conference. But the Flynn team recorded it and posted it on Facebook, so Grant and Banks have a record of the questions, Flynn’s answers and his defense of the prosecutors’ office of 45 years ago. It was headed at the time by his uncle, Edward Cosgrove.
While Flynn said he was confused by Justice Christopher J. Burns’ decision, he said the case against Boyd and Walker was not the strongest. It relied mostly on an alleged accomplice who was given immunity and a jailhouse snitch.