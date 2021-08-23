DA's staff blocked Challenger writer from news conference about murder conviction reversal

The exoneration of Walker and Boyd was among her causes. The men spent more than two decades in prison and were among five teenagers implicated in the 1976 death of William Crawford.

By Grant's count, she has written around 40 articles about the “Buffalo five” over the past five or 10 years. She also has gone beyond a reporter’s normal boundaries by speaking at rallies and protests for Walker and Boyd to win public support for them.

Grant and her editor said they’ve talked in the past about issuing Grant, who is a contributor and not an employee, a Challenger ID. But it never came to pass because they weren’t having a problem. Grant said she was allowed to sit in the press gallery during court hearings on the appeal and never had to show credentials.

Flynn’s press aide, Kaitlyn Munro, said the office has asked for credentials for high-profile news conferences at which out-of-town reporters are expected. She cited the news conference in 2018 when Valentino Dixon’s murder conviction was overturned, after he spent 27 years in prison.