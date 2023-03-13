The on-site investigation into the cause of the fatal four-alarm fire on March 1 that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno is over, with the results being forwarded to the Erie County District Attorney's Office for further review.

"I can confirm that the evidence will be turned over to our office for further review to determine if there was any criminal conduct related to the fire," said Kait Munroe, a DA spokeswoman.

'This is felt throughout the country': Hundreds line Delaware Avenue for fallen Buffalo firefighter As light snow fell across the city, at least 1,000 firefighters and first responders in their dress uniforms and white gloves filled Franklin Street in front of St. Joseph Cathedral for the funeral of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

For nearly two weeks, the Buffalo Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives combed through 745 Main St., the former home of D.C. Theatriks, seeking clues to the fire's origin. Damage was estimated at $2.6 million.

With the investigation over, the city's Department of Permit and Inspection Services has ordered an emergency demolition, including removal of foundations and debris, to begin as early as Tuesday and take at least two weeks. Backfill and grading work will follow.

"I want to thank all of the fire investigators, led by Buffalo Fire and the ATF, for their thorough and careful work over the last two weeks, which will hopefully provide a measure of closure to the community," Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement.

Main Street, between Tupper and Goodell streets, is expected to be closed to traffic for about a week. Washington Street between Tupper and Goodell will remain closed until further notice.