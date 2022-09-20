 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darwin Martin House to celebrate Hispanic heritage with Familia Fun Day

  • Updated
Familia Fun Day, a free celebration of Latin American art, culture, food and heritage, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Frank Lloyd Wright's Martin House, 143 Jewett Parkway.

It will feature art projects and games facilitated by staff from the Martin House, the Buffalo Museum of Science, Explore & More, Locust Street Art and West Side Community Services, among others.

The Amor and Heritage Traditional Dance Company will perform at 12:30 p.m. Story time and family yoga will be offered at 1:30 p.m. El Batay will perform Bomba, the traditional dance and music of Puerto Rico, at 2.

The Martin House also will be open for walk-throughs, and Lukas Latin Kitchen Food Truck will offer Puerto Rican dishes. Jewett Parkway will be closed to vehicles between Woodward and Summit avenues.

“It is truly a pleasure to host this annual community event honoring National Hispanic Heritage Month," Martin House executive director Mary Roberts said. “Through collaboration with our friends at many of Western New York’s cultural organizations, we have created a free and festive celebration for people of all ages.”

