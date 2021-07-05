Darwin Martin House resumes guided tours with second floor included for first time

"If the bed was only wide enough one might lie diagonally," he wrote. "Have you any objections to my spending the necessary money to obtain new sides 6'8" long? Did you ever sleep in a bed too short?"

Wright historian Jack Quinan said Wright designed a pair of twin beds for a later commission that formed a trapezoid, requiring special sheets to be made.

The mercurial architect was aware of what some might consider a flawed approach to his designs, Quinan said. "His standard line was, 'I've been black and blue my whole life from sitting in my own furniture.' "

Martin House administrators had been reluctant to include the second floor on the general tour because they wanted to contain the tour time to one hour. The tour begins with an introductory film in the Greatbatch Pavilion, before moving through the house's first floor and into the conservatory, pergola and carriage house. The second floor now adds 15 minutes to the tour.

Roberts said it became clear the second floor needed to be included in the tour.

"One of the questions most commonly asked has been, if we're touring the Martin House, do we get to go upstairs?" Roberts said.