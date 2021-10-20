Darren King shares insights as M&T Bank awaits greenlight for People's United deal

Supply chain. Supply chain bottlenecks are also a hot topic. Those constraints impact M&T's loan growth, King said.

"Inventory will cause you to use your working capital line," he said. "And if you don't have inventory, then you're not drawing on that line as much."

Businesses "also have lots of cash, so you see the cash sitting on the balance sheet," he said.

Wage inflation. M&T and its customers are experiencing wage pressures similar to other employers around the country, King said. "The number of folks exiting the workforce is really putting a strain on those that are looking for those who are still in the job market.

"We're seeing our (employees) being coveted by others, which isn't necessarily new, but seems to exacerbated right now." King said. That's particularly true for information technology workers, but the competition is "spreading to other parts of the bank as well," he said.

Hotels. The hotel industry is "recovering," but the extent of the recovery varies depending on the type of customers a hotel serves, King said.