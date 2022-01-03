 Skip to main content
Darius Pridgen re-elected Buffalo Common Council president at reorganization meeting
Ellicott District Council Member Darius G. Pridgen on Monday was re-elected president of the Buffalo Common Council by a unanimous vote of his fellow lawmakers during the body's reorganizational meeting, which was held remotely via livestream on the Council's Facebook page.

Pridgen thanked his colleagues for their vote of confidence.

"I appreciate it, and do not take your vote lightly," he said.

Pridgen was sworn in by City Court Judge Betty Calvo Torres, who also swore in West District Council Member David A. Rivera as the Council's majority leader, and South District Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon as president pro tempore of the Council.

One of the big tasks facing the Council this year, Pridgen said, will be redistricting, along with other matters, such  as issues related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continue.

