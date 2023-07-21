The woman whose lawsuit accuses Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen of sexual assaults said Thursday that the incidents never happened, she never filed a lawsuit and she never talked to an attorney about Pridgen.

“I don’t know nothing about it,” the accuser told The Buffalo News on Thursday night. “It didn’t happen on my behalf. Honest to God.”

Darius Pridgen, Buffalo Common Council president and church pastor, accused of sexual abuse in lawsuit Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a parishioner at True Bethel Baptist Church, where he has served as the longtime pastor, in a new lawsuit filed under the Adult Survivors Act.

The woman said she did not know anything about the accusations until her son woke her up Wednesday night.

“He asked me did I know anything about this,” she said. “I told him, ‘Hell no. Just like I told pastor Kenny.' "

Kenneth Simmons, the pastor of Cold Spring Bible Chapel on Northland Avenue, called The Buffalo News on Thursday and said the woman attends his church. When he asked her about the accusations, she told him that “none of this happened,” Simmons said.

Simmons, who is also director of recreational programming for the City of Buffalo, provided the woman's telephone number to a reporter.

The woman told The News on Thursday night that she never talked to an attorney or anyone else about Pridgen sexually assaulting her, because it never happened.

“No. I don’t know him (Pridgen) to say that,” she said.

But in a short conversation Thursday morning with The News, when asked if she filed the lawsuit, the woman replied, "Yeah, but I'm not getting on no news."

The Buffalo News is not naming her because the lawsuit claimed she is a victim of sexual assault.

When told Friday by The News that her client had denied being abused by Pridgen, the woman's attorney said that her client just wants to be left alone by the media.

Attorney Antigone Curis of New York City, who filed the lawsuit against Pridgen on Tuesday, said she talked to her client.

"She's just trying to get the media away. She doesn't want to speak to the media. That's the bottom line," Curis said Friday.

When told the accuser had spoken already with The Buffalo News, denying the accusations and stating that she did not speak to a lawyer, Curis responded, “She’s trying to get the media away. She just does not want the phone calls anymore. She really just does not want to speak with anyone. She’s very upset that the media keeps contacting her. She would like her privacy. That’s the bottom line ... She is not willing to speak to the media. We are not giving any statements.”

A woman, presumably Curis, called back minutes later from the same phone number, and said, “You need to stop harassing me and my client please. This has just gotten completely out of hand. She hasn’t spoken to anyone. There’s no statement to give.”

Pridgen declined Friday morning to comment on the developments.

In the lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court under the Adult Survivors Act, Pridgen was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the woman, who was identified as a parishioner at True Bethel Baptist Church, where Pridgen has served as the longtime pastor.

The lawsuit claimed the sexual abuse and assaults took place in or about 2020 after services on church grounds on at least seven occasions. The lawsuit says the accuser was 45-years-old when the abuse began.

Pridgen denied Wednesday that he had sexually abused her or that she was a parishioner of the church.

“She is definitely not a member of True Bethel, and from my knowledge has never volunteered at True Bethel,” he said.

Pridgen said Wednesday that he did not recognize the accuser’s name. He called the accusations “baseless” and “unfortunate.”

When asked Thursday evening how she feels, the woman said “I feel bad. That’s crazy to put my name over all that. I don’t like that. I ain’t trying to be in nobody’s spotlight. I don’t need to be in no spotlight,” she said.

Curis, the attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the accuser, founded Curis Law Firm in New York City in 2021, according to her LinkedIn page.

Court records show Curis has represented two clients this year in Adult Survivors cases in New York state, including this claim.

The Curis Law website says the firm focusses on high-profile personal injury cases spanning medical malpractice, sexual assault and general negligence.